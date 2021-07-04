Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

CommScope nearing transaction centered on CPE biz – sources

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/7/2021
Comment (0)

CommScope is close to announcing a transaction involving its struggling set-top and consumer premises equipment (CPE) business and could reveal those details as early as this week, industry sources tell Light Reading.

What still remains fuzzy is the nature of the transaction and whether it will result in an outright sale of the unit or the formation of a joint venture, possibly involving an original design manufacturer (ODM) or another type of manufacturing entity. It's also possible that CommScope will merely announce its intention to shed the unit, one source said.

CommScope declined to comment on this fresh round of industry scuttlebutt.

CommScope has tried to keep pace with the pivot to streaming devices with a line of client devices that can work with Android TV, RDK and the company's own KreaTV software platform. Pictured is the Px5517, an Android TV-compliant device with integrated Wi-Fi, 1 terabyte of DVR storage, and support for the 4K and HDR video formats. (Image source: CommScope)
CommScope has tried to keep pace with the pivot to streaming devices with a line of client devices that can work with Android TV, RDK and the company's own KreaTV software platform. Pictured is the Px5517, an Android TV-compliant device with integrated Wi-Fi, 1 terabyte of DVR storage, and support for the 4K and HDR video formats.
(Image source: CommScope)

Those rumors are swirling as CommScope moves ahead with an evaluation of its entire portfolio of products and businesses under Chuck Treadway, named CEO in October 2020.

Under Treadway, who succeeded former company CEO Eddie Edwards, CommScope has booted up an evaluation of its full business, dubbed "CommScope Next." That project will result in the company reallocating resources to businesses that offer the most potential and value in the near and long term. It could also lead to CommScope shedding parts of its portfolio or expanding it through strategic acquisitions.

Speaking on CommScope's Q4 2020 earnings call in February, Treadway called the initiative "a defining chapter of the company and my highest priority as CEO."

CommScope isn't expected to lay out the full plan until it announces its Q1 or Q2 results, but Treadway did hint in February that CommScope businesses that are viewed as "more commoditized" will either be managed for cash or, where appropriate, be evaluated for alternative ownership structures "that can unlock greater shareholder value."

CommScope's ongoing evaluation has kicked up speculation that the result will determine the fate of a set-top business that continues to throw off cash but is shrinking in the shadow of a cord-cutting trend and a pivot to less expensive streaming devices that are carving into the traditional set-top box market.

And it's a scenario that CommScope has been grappling with ever since it acquired Arris, a top supplier of set-top boxes and cable network infrastructure, in the spring of 2019 for $7.4 billion. According to industry sources, CommScope tried to shop the CPE business after the Arris deal was done, but was unable to find any takers or at least any potential suitors that were willing to pay CommScope's price.

With the set-top market in decline and CPE no longer a good fit for its business, Cisco Systems saw the writing on the wall in 2015 when it sold its set-top and modem business to Technicolor.

Changing CPE market landscape

CommScope's set-top business is part of a Home Networks unit that saw sales drop 31%, to $571 million, in Q4 2020. CommScope laid off a part of its Home Networks unit roughly a year ago.

Word of a coming transaction also arrives amid a big change in the CPE market landscape. Notably, the margins on CPE products are getting squeezed as the software piece of that puzzle gets extracted by open source platforms such as the OpenWrt and the Reference Design Kit, a joint venture of Comcast, Liberty Global and Charter Communications. That's also starting to drive the CPE market toward ODMs that possess manufacturing capabilities, and further away from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as CommScope that typically provide a management layer function between the service provider customer and the companies that actually manufacture the final products.

Arris used to have that manufacturing piece. Prior to being acquired by CommScope, Arris sold its set-top and modem manufacturing facility in Taiwan to Pegatron in February 2018.

Should CommScope, which counts Comcast as one of its largest customers, look to establish a CPE-focused joint venture with an ODM, it may be able to reduce operating costs and raise margins and effectively get a troublesome piece of its business off the books. In turn, an ODM partner could be in a position to add manufacturing volume, secure more share and influence of the cable CPE market and gain critical knowledge about CommScope's service-focused role with major operators.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Broadband networks case studies - Innovating the future of FTTx and HFC networks
Virtualizing the cable headend
Network Convergence - Building a smart, simple infrastructure with advanced network capabilities
Cable’s Fiber Outlook Survey Report – DAA & Converged Interconnect Network
Case Study – Inventory Transformation
Three new options for cable MSOs to efficiently scale their optical networks
MSOs & Edge Compute – Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities
Virtualizing and Distributing the Cable Network
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
True Visibility from User to Application By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is Wi-Fi 6 enough? The need for intelligent management By Bill McFarland, CTO, Plume
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE