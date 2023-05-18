Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

CommScope launches lineup of 'Home Vantage' fiber gateways and ONUs

News Wire Feed

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in home networks, announced today the launch of its new HomeVantage™ line of fiber gateways and optical network units (ONUs).

The portfolio expansion of fiber gateways provides a cost-effective solution for service providers to deliver the full 2.5Gbps broadband speed of GPON around the home. With offerings that include both one device and two-device solutions, the gateways enable reliable, single platform delivery of voice-over-IP (VoIP), data, and broadcast-quality streaming video. This new HomeVantage line of fiber gateways includes:

  • HomeVantage NVG578M1 GPON Fiber Gateway with dual-band Wi-Fi 6
  • HomeVantage NVG578M2 GPON Fiber Gateway with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, with enhanced Wi-Fi®
  • HomeVantage NVG568M2 Ethernet Gateway with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, for use with a separate ONU/ONT.

CommScope is also launching at the event a range of XGS-PON passive optical network (PON) data ONUs with optional voice services to deliver up to 10Gbps symmetrical broadband services over fiber. Requiring minimal setup and configuration to enable operation, it is designed for off-the-shelf plug and play installation in indoor commercial and residential customer premises. The ONU offerings include:

  • HomeVantage N670 XGS-PON Fiber indoor ONU
  • HomeVantage N675 XGS-PON Fiber indoor ONU with voice

CommScope home PON solutions are standards compliant and interoperable with leading OLT vendors, including CommScope's FLX™ cloud-to-edge next-generation PON solution.

Providing cost-effective solutions to service providers, the HomeVantage fiber gateways are complemented with Wi-Fi adaptors and extenders to deliver whole-home, high-performance Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, HomeVantage home networking solutions are integrated with leading Wi-Fi management solutions to deliver an optimal end-user experience.

CommScope's HomeVantage home networking solutions is a portfolio of high-performance gateways powered by advanced, open-source firmware stacks. These solutions offer the best features from the open-source RDK-B and OpenWrt communities with carrier-grade enhancements to meet the growing demands of the service provider industry. It delivers leading-edge services and features and enables service providers to simplify broadband deployment, effectively manage software applications, and offers the flexibility to add and remove containerized applications without the need to update the gateway platform software.

These additions to the HomeVantage portfolio follow our sustainability principles found in all CommScope Home Networks products, namely:

  • Use of Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) for casings
  • Elimination of single-use plastics in packaging
  • Low-power hardware
  • Efficient transportation options

CommScope Home Networks will be showcasing the new HomeVantage line of gateways at ANGA COM, May 23-25, Cologne, Germany.

Read the full press release here.

CommScope

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE