Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

CommScope launches 'HomeVantage' home network portfolio

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today the launch of HomeVantage home networking solutions, a portfolio of high-performance gateways powered by advanced, open-source firmware stacks. The HomeVantage portfolio delivers leading-edge services and features to meet global market demands and enables service providers to simplify broadband deployment, effectively manage software applications, and accelerate their time to market.

HomeVantage solutions offer the best features from the open-source RDK and OpenWrt communities with carrier-grade enhancements to meet the specific requirements of the service provider industry. This allows service providers to harness the innovation of industry-wide communities and ecosystems. HomeVantage solutions support containerized applications that enable an efficient delivery of value-added services and applications on the home gateway, with the flexibility to add and remove applications without the need to update the gateway platform software.

HomeVantage solutions are based on open standards that enhance interoperability, simplify the deployment of multi-source solutions, and enable full device management from the cloud. The HomeVantage portfolio is supported by CommScope Home Network's HomeAssure service delivery platform, which can fully manage the capabilities of the broadband devices, including containerized application orchestration, Wi-Fi management and other advanced services. With full compliance of Broadband Forum standards, HomeVantage solutions can be supported by other service delivery platforms.

The HomeVantage portfolio consists of gateways and modems for PON, DOCSIS, Ethernet and Wi-Fi extenders, including support for the emerging Wi-Fi 7 standard. This provides cost-effective solutions for service providers with the ability to continually deliver next generation features and advanced services to elevate the connected home experience.

Read the full announcement here.

CommScope

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies in Asia
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE