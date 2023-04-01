CommScope launches 'HomeVantage' home network portfolio

HICKORY, N.C. – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today the launch of HomeVantage home networking solutions, a portfolio of high-performance gateways powered by advanced, open-source firmware stacks. The HomeVantage portfolio delivers leading-edge services and features to meet global market demands and enables service providers to simplify broadband deployment, effectively manage software applications, and accelerate their time to market.

HomeVantage solutions offer the best features from the open-source RDK and OpenWrt communities with carrier-grade enhancements to meet the specific requirements of the service provider industry. This allows service providers to harness the innovation of industry-wide communities and ecosystems. HomeVantage solutions support containerized applications that enable an efficient delivery of value-added services and applications on the home gateway, with the flexibility to add and remove applications without the need to update the gateway platform software.

HomeVantage solutions are based on open standards that enhance interoperability, simplify the deployment of multi-source solutions, and enable full device management from the cloud. The HomeVantage portfolio is supported by CommScope Home Network's HomeAssure service delivery platform, which can fully manage the capabilities of the broadband devices, including containerized application orchestration, Wi-Fi management and other advanced services. With full compliance of Broadband Forum standards, HomeVantage solutions can be supported by other service delivery platforms.

The HomeVantage portfolio consists of gateways and modems for PON, DOCSIS, Ethernet and Wi-Fi extenders, including support for the emerging Wi-Fi 7 standard. This provides cost-effective solutions for service providers with the ability to continually deliver next generation features and advanced services to elevate the connected home experience.

Read the full announcement here.

