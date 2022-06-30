Comcast's TV streaming app goes live on Apple TV devices

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Comcast today announced the launch of the Xfinity Stream app on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, giving Xfinity TV customers another option to access their subscription – including all live, on demand and DVR programming – within the home.

Xfinity's redesigned Stream app is launching first on the Apple TV platform, and features a new, more intuitive user interface. The new UI is designed to simplify content discovery through editorial recommendations along with a personalization algorithm that allows customers to continue watching their favorite shows and movies across platforms and devices.

Customers can download the Xfinity Stream app from the App Store on Apple TV. Xfinity Stream provides customers seamless, easy access to the programming that is included in their Xfinity TV subscription on the device of their choice. With today's launch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD customers can now enjoy their favorite shows and movies from Xfinity Stream alongside the device's other streaming apps, including the Apple TV app to watch Apple TV+ award-winning originals, as well as Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+.

Earlier this year, Comcast and Apple worked together to bring the Apple TV+ app to Comcast's entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV.

Read the full announcement here.

