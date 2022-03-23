Comcast's Metrological launches Lightning Partner Program

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – Metrological, a Comcast Company, today unveiled its new Lightning Partner Program. The program provides TV operators and content providers a worldwide network of resources to help bring high-performing Lightning-based TV apps and UXs to market faster and cost efficiently. The program will further drive Lightning as a key global standard for TV app and UX development.

Lightning is an open-source, lightweight framework and Software Development Kit (SDK) for developing high-quality UX and TV apps with great performance. It provides native-like user experiences for high-performant, browser-based TV apps on next-gen set-top boxes, as well as memory constrained legacy devices. Lightning reduces the complexity of designing, developing, onboarding, and maintaining apps across devices. A single Lightning app can be deployed across TV operators, OTT platforms, smart TVs, and streaming devices, which reduces costs and time-to-market.

Metrological's Lightning Program consists of two tracks: the "Lightning Partner Program" and the "Lightning Developer Program." Specifically, the "Lightning Partner Program" designation is for select app development firms, recognized by Metrological to have displayed consistent expertise with the Lightning development framework and SDK. Today, the program launched exclusively with its first two Lightning Community Partners: TV2Z and Amdocs. Additional companies are expected to gain accreditation in the coming months. Inclusion in the Lightning Partner Program is by invite-only. Companies must have successfully deployed Lightning-based apps in the Metrological App Library and contribute new Lightning apps annually. Additionally, companies must have at least one Lightning-Certified Developer employed or under contract and meet Metrological's quality standards.

The "Lightning Developer Program" track is designed for individual developers. Those participating in the program will gain recognition as a Metrological Certified Lightning Developer, demonstrating their proven ability to develop highly optimized TV apps, offering a competitive edge as they join more than 100 developers who currently hold this industry-recognized skill. Individuals will be able to receive accreditation by completing the 3-day Lightning Training Program, led by Credersi, Metrological's preferred Lightning Training partner.

