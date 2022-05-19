Comcast's MachineQ launches Real-Time Location Tracking System (RTLS) product

PHILADELPHIA – MachineQ, a Comcast Company, today announced MachineQ for Asset Management, an end-to-end IoT solution that provides enterprises with a comprehensive, real-time view into the location of indoor inventory, equipment and moveable assets. Using LoRaWAN and BLE wireless technologies, the solution is disrupting the real-time location system (RTLS) landscape. It offers a differentiated, scalable indoor asset tracking capability to incumbent RFID-based (radio frequency identification) options currently in the market.

According to a recent report, the IoT-supported asset tracking market will account for over 90% of all connected enterprise and industrial solutions by 2030. This end-to-end indoor asset tracking solution is another offering that MachineQ has developed to meet the market's evolving needs. It offers enterprises an optimal mix of real-time location and sub-room level accuracy—within 3 meters—a long tag battery life, and overall cost-effectiveness. Plus, the solution is separate from the corporate Wi-Fi network, which can help relieve potential security concerns and gets enterprises deployed quickly.

Several dynamic industries rely on real-time, streamlined transparency into high-value indoor and portable assets, including healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing and more. One global pharmaceutical biotech company, for example, needed the ability to track the real-time location of lab assets across 1,000+ labs on an 850,000 square-foot campus so they could more efficiently locate assets for maintenance, calibration and use.

MachineQ for Asset Management empowers enterprises to expand on the diversity of a LoRaWAN network and ecosystem to support future use cases central to operations, such as water leak detection, temperature monitoring and performance monitoring, further delivering ROI.

Read the full announcement here.

MachineQ