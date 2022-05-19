Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Comcast's MachineQ launches Real-Time Location Tracking System (RTLS) product

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/19/2022
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA – MachineQ, a Comcast Company, today announced MachineQ for Asset Management, an end-to-end IoT solution that provides enterprises with a comprehensive, real-time view into the location of indoor inventory, equipment and moveable assets. Using LoRaWAN and BLE wireless technologies, the solution is disrupting the real-time location system (RTLS) landscape. It offers a differentiated, scalable indoor asset tracking capability to incumbent RFID-based (radio frequency identification) options currently in the market.

According to a recent report, the IoT-supported asset tracking market will account for over 90% of all connected enterprise and industrial solutions by 2030. This end-to-end indoor asset tracking solution is another offering that MachineQ has developed to meet the market's evolving needs. It offers enterprises an optimal mix of real-time location and sub-room level accuracy—within 3 meters—a long tag battery life, and overall cost-effectiveness. Plus, the solution is separate from the corporate Wi-Fi network, which can help relieve potential security concerns and gets enterprises deployed quickly.

Several dynamic industries rely on real-time, streamlined transparency into high-value indoor and portable assets, including healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing and more. One global pharmaceutical biotech company, for example, needed the ability to track the real-time location of lab assets across 1,000+ labs on an 850,000 square-foot campus so they could more efficiently locate assets for maintenance, calibration and use.

MachineQ for Asset Management empowers enterprises to expand on the diversity of a LoRaWAN network and ecosystem to support future use cases central to operations, such as water leak detection, temperature monitoring and performance monitoring, further delivering ROI.

Read the full announcement here.

MachineQ

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE