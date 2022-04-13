Comcast's ad sales unit taps Comscore for local TV measurement 'currency'

NEW YORK – Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, and Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, announced today that Effectv will be using Comscore's local TV measurement solution as a new form of currency.

Effectv will use Comscore's audience impression-based measurement product with local advertising clients to deliver an advanced industry measurement solution for marketers.

Comscore's expanded collaboration with Effectv follows its 2020 agreement with Comcast to integrate de-identified Comcast viewing data into its local and national measurement services.

As the industry continues to reevaluate the media measurement landscape, Effectv joins other media organizations, such as Paramount, Fox Corporation, WarnerMedia, Discovery, Disney, Spectrum Reach and OpenAP, in adding Comscore as currency. This includes NBCU, which awarded Comscore audience measurement certification at its recent One22 event, allowing their NBC owned and operated stations, as well as their Telemundo stations, to use Comscore as their local market currency.

