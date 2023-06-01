Comcast ups Jason Armstrong to CFO

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast Corporation today announced Jason S. Armstrong has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Armstrong elevates to the position after serving nine years in several financial leadership positions at Comcast, including most recently as Deputy CFO and Treasurer. He succeeds Mike Cavanagh who was named President of the company in October.

As Deputy CFO, Armstrong oversaw the Treasury and finance functions at Comcast and managed the corporation's capital formation, capital allocation, credit-related matters, and investment management activities, working closely with the management teams across Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Before that, he served as Treasurer of Comcast, as Chief Financial Officer at Sky, and as head of Investor Relations and Finance at Comcast. Prior to joining Comcast in 2014, Armstrong spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs where he served as Managing Director and leader of the firm's Cable and Telecommunications Research Group. He earned a B.S. degree in Economics from Duke University.

