Comcast unit goes national with addressable ad offering for linear TV

DENVER – Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators and advertisers, today announced the launch of its national linear addressable advertising solution for customers and technology partners.

Addressable advertising, which enables households watching the same national TV shows to see different ads that are more relevant and targeted to them, poses challenges for creative management and control. Linear Rights Metadata Management (LRM), a part of the CTSuite, leverages SCTE 224 to provide integrated workflows that enable intelligent ad decisioning for tailored household-level TV advertising.

Used effectively, SCTE 224 is a standard notification interface that can present richer linear metadata in a consistent way to trigger linear addressable ads — alleviating the complexity and inconsistency from manual data entry, from multiple sources, in multiple formats. LRM provides the signaling and advanced metadata communication required for intelligent addressability in ad breaks.

Specifically, LRM ingests and aggregates the metadata of advertising assets, normalizes it into SCTE 224 format, and stores it in the cloud. SCTE 224 data is then distributed to multiple endpoints, ad decision managers, and software adapters.

