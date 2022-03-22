Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Comcast to expand broadband service to Eagle Mountain, Utah

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/22/2022
Comment (0)

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah – Comcast today announced it will expand service to more than 18,000 homes and businesses in Eagle Mountain City over the next four years. Comcast will invest more than $22 million, without the use of any public funds, to bring the entire suite of Xfinity services to the Eagle Mountain community. Internet options will range from $9.95 per month with Comcast's Internet Essentials program, to super-fast 1-Gigabit broadband service.

This expansion will provide qualifying families and individuals with access to Comcast's affordable Internet Essentials program, the nation's largest and most successful broadband adoption initiative. Since 2011, Internet Essentials has connected 160,000 low-income Utahns to the power of the internet at home – many for the first time.

Beginning in early 2023, residents in Eagle Mountain will have access to the entire Xfinity product suite, including Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1 cable, Xfinity Home security and Internet Essentials. Residential customers will also be able to use more than 19 million hotspots across the country, an award-winning voice remote, and a streaming service offering more than 15,000 hours of content.

Once completed, businesses will have access to the full suite of Comcast Business services including Ethernet, Internet, advanced voice solutions, and video services, including WiFi, Voice, TV, and managed enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. Comcast Business' comprehensive portfolio of products and services help meet the day-to-day demands for large amounts of bandwidth, linking multiple sites or branch locations, or connecting offices to third-party data centers.

Comcast is also proud to participate in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is a federal program that provides those who qualify up to $30/month credit towards their Internet service for the duration of the program. Eligible customers can apply their ACP credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service, and Comcast's Internet Essentials customers can effectively get service for free after the credit is applied. New and existing Xfinity Internet or Internet Essentials customers can visit www.xfinity.com/free or call 844-389-4681 for more information, to determine eligibility, and sign up.

Comcast

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE