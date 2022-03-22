Comcast to expand broadband service to Eagle Mountain, Utah

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah – Comcast today announced it will expand service to more than 18,000 homes and businesses in Eagle Mountain City over the next four years. Comcast will invest more than $22 million, without the use of any public funds, to bring the entire suite of Xfinity services to the Eagle Mountain community. Internet options will range from $9.95 per month with Comcast's Internet Essentials program, to super-fast 1-Gigabit broadband service.

This expansion will provide qualifying families and individuals with access to Comcast's affordable Internet Essentials program, the nation's largest and most successful broadband adoption initiative. Since 2011, Internet Essentials has connected 160,000 low-income Utahns to the power of the internet at home – many for the first time.

Beginning in early 2023, residents in Eagle Mountain will have access to the entire Xfinity product suite, including Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity X1 cable, Xfinity Home security and Internet Essentials. Residential customers will also be able to use more than 19 million hotspots across the country, an award-winning voice remote, and a streaming service offering more than 15,000 hours of content.

Once completed, businesses will have access to the full suite of Comcast Business services including Ethernet, Internet, advanced voice solutions, and video services, including WiFi, Voice, TV, and managed enterprise solutions for businesses of all sizes. Comcast Business' comprehensive portfolio of products and services help meet the day-to-day demands for large amounts of bandwidth, linking multiple sites or branch locations, or connecting offices to third-party data centers.

Comcast is also proud to participate in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which is a federal program that provides those who qualify up to $30/month credit towards their Internet service for the duration of the program. Eligible customers can apply their ACP credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service, and Comcast's Internet Essentials customers can effectively get service for free after the credit is applied. New and existing Xfinity Internet or Internet Essentials customers can visit www.xfinity.com/free or call 844-389-4681 for more information, to determine eligibility, and sign up.

Comcast