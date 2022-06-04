Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Comcast starts to put Wi-Fi 6E to work

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 4/6/2022
Comment (0)

Comcast said it has begun to roll out a new DOCSIS 3.1 equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, a new form of the standard that adds support for the 6GHz band alongside the legacy 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

The new "Supersonic WiFi" device, as Comcast calls it, is initially available to customers on the cable operator's two fastest residential tiers offered on hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network: a service that tops out at 1.2 Gbit/s down by 35 Mbit/s upstream and an "Ultrafast" tier that delivers up to 900 Mbit/s downstream and 20 Mbit/s upstream.

Comcast is offering its new Wi-Fi 6E-equipped gateway to customers on its two fastest residential broadband tiers delivered on its DOCSIS 3.1 network. (Source: Comcast)
Comcast is offering its new Wi-Fi 6E-equipped gateway to customers on its two fastest residential broadband tiers delivered on its DOCSIS 3.1 network.
(Source: Comcast)

Comcast noted that the new gateway, which is also equipped with Zigbee for IoT applications, is capable of supporting symmetrical 1-Gig speeds, but the company did not announce when it might launch such a service on HFC ("Gigabit Pro," Comcast's fiber-to-the-premises residential offering, pumps out symmetrical speeds of 3 Gbit/s). Meanwhile, the company has been upgrading the amount of spectrum it can dedicate to the upstream path on the DOCSIS 3.1 network and has made progress with DOCSIS 4.0 in trials that have pumped out symmetrical speeds of about 4 Gbit/s.

The rollout arrives about four months after Comcast introduced its new xFi Advanced Gateway, a product that's also known internally as the XB8. FCC documentation indicates that Technicolor is a lead source for the new Wi-Fi 6E gateway, which is a follow-on to the XB7, Comcast's first D3.1 gateway to support Wi-Fi 6.

Comcast confirmed that it is also offering the new gateway to customers who subscribe to xFi Complete, a package that sells for an additional $25 per month, bundling in the operator's unlimited data plan (regularly $30 more per month on a standalone basis) and, if needed, one xFi Pod Wi-Fi extender. Comcast also leases the new gateway for an additional $14 per month.

Supporting faster home broadband services is just one of the use cases that broadband service providers envision for Wi-Fi 6E. They're also expected to take advantage of the 6GHz band and the fast lane it offers to offload video to a new class of Wi-Fi-enabled set-top boxes or to use Wi-Fi 6E to support app-specific services such as online gaming and telemedicine.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2022 Driving IP Network Security Services From Router Silicon
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Next-gen data analytics for tomorrow's telcos By Nadine Manjaro, Director Telecom/IoT Industry Consultant, Teradata
US 5G leadership depends on ending government infighting By J. David Grossman, VP of Regulatory Affairs, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE