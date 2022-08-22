Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Comcast slashes price on unlimited, multi-line mobile packages

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/22/2022
Comment (0)

Comcast is getting more aggressive on the mobile front by slashing the prices on its mix of multi-line unlimited packages.

Comcast, which no doubt hopes the new pricing scheme will further accelerate mobile subscriber growth, also claims its new pricing undercuts that of AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, the major US market incumbents that are already in the midst of a pricing war.

Comcast, whose Xfinity Mobile service is based on an MVNO agreement with Verizon, has cut pricing to $30 per line when customers take between two and four lines per account. That price drops to $20 per line for mobile lines beyond four, up to a maximum of ten lines (based on the customer's credit qualification). Comcast's single-line price for mobile service remains unchanged, at $45 per month. The new pricing is available for new and existing Xfinity Mobile customers, Comcast said.

Comcast introduced Xfinity Mobile in April 2017. (Source: Comcast)
Comcast introduced Xfinity Mobile in April 2017.
(Source: Comcast)

Comcast said it's also supporting various device promotions, including $450 off a new Samsung phone or a $200 Visa prepaid card when customers activate a new line and port a number with an eligible device.

Comcast's "By The Gig" pricing (1GB for $15/month; 3GB for $30/month; and 10GB for $60/month) remains unchanged.

Pricing comparisons

Comcast's new pricing effectively enables customers to get $30 per line on their first four lines, matching a previous pricing scheme that required mobile customers to buy four lines to lock in pricing of $30 per line.

Xfinity Mobile's prior unlimited packaging pitched $80 per month for two lines ($40 per line), $100 for three unlimited lines ($33.33 per line), and $120 for four lines ($30 per line). Comcast's prior unlimited, multi-line packages also dropped the price to $20 per additional line for any line taken beyond the first four – again, up to maximum of ten lines, based on customer credit qualification.

Comcast introduced its prior unlimited plans in April 2021, the result of the company's revised MVNO deal with Verizon, which opened the door to more flexible packaging options and the ability to sell mobile services to business customers. Charter Communications, which also has an MVNO relationship with Verizon, unleashed its own family-oriented plans in the fall of 2021.

Altice USA, which offers mobile via a fresh MVNO agreement with T-Mobile, has also adjusted pricing on Optimum Mobile, including an unlimited plan that starts at $30 per month.

Comcast contends that its new unlimited pricing mix represents savings over similar plans from AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. Here's how that pricing stacks up when viewed through Comcast's lens:

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Comcast)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Comcast)

Comcast's aggressive move with unlimited multi-line packages arrives as the operator continues to grow its mobile base. Comcast added 317,000 mobile lines in Q2 2022, extending its total to 4.61 million.

Mobile aggressiveness arrives as broadband growth slows

This new, more aggressive stance by Comcast is also coming about as the operator's primary growth engine – broadband subscribers – is showing signs of sputtering. Comcast, which bundles mobile with home broadband, saw flat broadband subscriber growth in Q2 2022. Mobile is rapidly becoming the new growth story for a segment of the US cable industry.

Led by Comcast, Charter and Altice USA, US cable operators nabbed nearly half (49.2%) of the mobile industry's net adds in the second quarter of the year, according to an analysis by MoffettNathanson. Their combined take of more than 9 million mobile lines represents about 3% of the US industry.

Emerging price war

Comcast's price adjustments enter the picture amid a growing price war between AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile as overall mobile subscriber growth shows signs of stalling.

Amid some subscriber losses, Verizon recently introduced a new "Welcome Unlimited" service plan that removes some digital perks but enables the company's entry-level pricing to compete with those of its rivals. Verizon's new plan arrived in the wake of T-Mobile's "Bare Essentials" plan and AT&T's "Value Plus Plan."

Some analysts see cable and T-Mobile among the best positioned in mobile should a recession come to pass.

"Unlike the last major recession, the locus of value is now in postpaid rather than prepaid. T-Mobile & Cable would likely be the big winners at the expense of Verizon and AT&T," the analysts at New Street Research predicted in a research note issued over the weekend. "[T]he better value is now in postpaid, with T-Mobile and Cable best positioned to benefit."

In a mobile industry report issued last week, MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett also argued that "AT&T and Verizon may have further to fall" in the current environment. But, he added: "Slowing growth will pressure net additions for all operators."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE