Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Comcast sheds broadband and video subs amid another big wireless gain

News Analysis

Comcast's cable story didn't change dramatically in the second quarter of 2023, as the operator shed a few broadband subscribers, lost a bunch of video subs and added another sizable chunk of wireless lines.

Comcast lost 20,000 residential broadband subscribers, lowering its total to 29.79 million. Comcast's total broadband subscriber loss of 19,000 (including a gain of 1,000 business broadband customers), was better than the -74,000 expected by Wall Street analysts.

Comcast, which lost 10,000 residential broadband subs in the year-ago quarter, warned in April that it doesn't expect to see much in the way of broadband subscriber growth gains in the near-term. The company also noted that it expected those numbers to be even lower in Q2 due to a slow housing move market paired with traditional "seasonality" driven by students and retirees returning for the summer.

(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo)

Against that backdrop, Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable, said on today's earnings call that he expects Comcast to return to broadband subscriber growth "over time." One way Comcast is pursuing subscriber growth is through network expansion and edge-outs that will total about 1 million locations in 2023. Comcast, which operates in 39 US states, also intends to participate in the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, which recently announced state-by-state funding allocations.

Amid the subscriber trends, Comcast has been pointing to average revenue per user (ARPU) growth as the key metric of its broadband business. On cue, Comcast's broadband ARPU grew 4.5% in the quarter, matching the ARPU growth rate it posted in the prior quarter.

ARPU growth is being fueled by multiple drivers, including moves to faster speed tiers, the loss of bundled discounts among some broadband customers dropping pay-TV, as well as rate increases. Watson also pointed to solid uptake of xFi Complete, a premium, $25 per month add-on package that includes a gateway (and future gateway upgrades), advanced security, in-home Wi-Fi coverage and unlimited data. Watson said about 25% of Comcast's broadband base takes xFi Complete.

DOCSIS 4.0 launch on the horizon

Broadband usage is also on the rise, with the average non-pay-TV broadband subscriber consuming nearly 700 gigabytes per month. About three-fourths of Comcast's broadband subs now take downstream speeds of 400 Mbit/s or more, compared to less than 20% taking such speeds in 2020. About one-third of Comcast's broadband subs are taking gigabit speeds.

Comcast is also pushing ahead with upgrades of its hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network. The operator has completed "mid-split" upgrades that enhance upstream capacity across 25% of Comcast's footprint. New DOCSIS 4.0-based broadband services are expected to launch "in just a few short months," Comcast CFO Jason Armstrong said.

There are no big changes underway with respect to broadband competition, but fixed wireless access (FWA) "is still pressing," Watson said.

More wireless gains, Verizon MVNO remains solid

Comcast stayed strong in wireless, adding 316,000 lines, just below the 317,000 it added in the year-ago quarter, expanding its grand total to 5.98 million. Comcast's Q2 wireless line total fell short of the record gain of 355,000 lines tallied in the prior quarter, but Q2 marked the seventh-consecutive quarter that the operator added more than 300,000 mobile lines. Comcast's wireless revenues rose 20.4%, to $869 million.

Watson also addressed questions circulating about the long-term durability of Comcast's MVNO deal with Verizon.

"We have a great MVNO and really like our approach to the business," he said. "We have a perpetual access to the services we need from Verizon's network."

Comcast's video business remained a major pain point. Comcast lost another 543,000 residential video subs in Q2, widened from a year-ago loss of 521,000. Comcast ended the period with 14.98 million video subscribers.

Comcast's pay-TV strategy remains fixed on its most profitable customers, avoiding the temptation to chase after them with steep promotional offers. But the operator is still focusing on the broader video segment with Xumo, the national streaming joint venture with Charter Communications, and with new pay-TV offerings, including the recently launched Now TV service, that are tailored for broadband-only customers.

With all services rolled up, Comcast lost 228,000 total customer relationships in the period, lowering that total to 52.3 million.

Financial snapshot

Comcast posted Q2 revenues of $30.51 billion, up 1.7% year-over-year.

Comcast's Connectivity and Platforms unit posted flat revenues of $20.36 billion, while broadband revenues rose 4.4% to $6.37 billion. Video revenues dropped 5.6%, to $7.35 billion.

Business services, still a growth engine for Comcast, notched revenues of $2.29 billion, up 4%. Comcast attributed the growth to gains across both small- and midsized business customers as well as enterprise-level customers.

Moving forward, Comcast has identified six areas that will drive its future growth: residential broadband, wireless, business services, theme parks, streaming and premium content creation. Those areas grew 10% year-over-year and represented 55% of total revenues in Q2, Comcast President Mike Cavanagh said.

Comcast shares were up more than 7% in Thursday morning trading.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
Balancing AI and sustainability: Huawei's strategy for green data centers By Jay Ian Birbeck
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 27, 2023 5G Cloud-Ready Converged Transport
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE