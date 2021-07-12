"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Comcast set to add record mobile lines in Q4

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 12/7/2021
Comment (0)

Comcast's Xfinity Mobile service is poised to add a record number of lines in the fourth quarter of 2021, beating the record 285,000 lines it added in Q3 2021, Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast's cable unit, announced Tuesday at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference.

Mobile is 'one of the largest addressable market opportunities that we have,' says Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable. (Image source: Comcast)
Mobile is "one of the largest addressable market opportunities that we have," says Dave Watson, president and CEO of Comcast Cable.
(Image source: Comcast)

Watson didn't elaborate on an expected figure, but the Q4 adds will of course expand the base of 3.66 million mobile lines that Comcast had at the end of Q3 2021. He did talk a bit about Comcast's broader mobile opportunity, hopeful that subscriber totals will continue to climb as more of its fixed broadband base opts to bundle in Xfinity Mobile.

"Our view is that all 32 million broadband customers should get two [mobile] lines," Watson said. That, of course, implies a potential goal of 64 million, and possibly more as Comcast continues to expand its cable network footprint (Comcast has added about 870,000 homes passed in the past year or so).

"It's one of the largest addressable market opportunities that we have," Watson said of mobile, noting that it's now a core part of Comcast's playbook. "Wireless, I think, is a great opportunity to not only fuel broadband, but in and of itself is a growth engine."

Comcast has grown its mobile base without employing heavy subsidies and deep discounts, instead focusing on its by-the-Gig option and a relatively new set of unlimited plans.

Don't expect any big changes there. Subsidies and device giveaways are "not our game plan," Watson stressed.

Wi-Fi 6E gateway coming in early 2022

Comcast has hinted at new products and packaging for mobile and wireless. Watson didn't go into great detail there, but did announce that Comcast intends to introduce a new "tri-band" gateway in early 2022 that will include Wi-Fi 6E, an enhancement to Wi-Fi 6 that adds support for the 6GHz spectrum band. Recent field tests conducted by CableLabs, Intel and the Wireless Broadband Alliance showed that Wi-Fi 6E delivered speeds in excess of 1 Gbit/s in certain scenarios.

"We consider Wi-Fi to be part of our network. We built it that way," Watson said, noting that the coming Wi-Fi 6E gateways will put Comcast in position to support symmetrical 1-Gig services.

No rush on CBRS

Watson reiterated Comcast's stance that the cable operator is in no rush to deploy its licensed CBRS spectrum or its 600MHz spectrum holdings, given its solid technology and economic position with the Verizon MVNO deal. Instead, the operator will be opportunistic about how and when to deploy that spectrum in dense, high-use areas, even opening up the potential for partnerships with other wireless/mobile carriers.

That said, Comcast is conducting CBRS technical trials in its hometown of Philadelphia and is staying in close contact with Charter Communications as Charter pushes ahead with its own CBRS deployment plans.

CBRS "could be another option down the road," Watson said. "It's not something we have to do ... We'll be in position to know a lot more next year as we complete the testing."

Broadband slowdown

Update: But Wall Street's view of Comcast has been much more centered on broadband subscriber growth.

Watson said Comcast expects to add 1.3 million net broadband subs for full 2021, down from the 2 million added in pandemic-fueled 2020. The expected total for 2021 also implies that Comcast will add about 185,000 subs in Q4, below most analyst estimates. Comcast added 300,000 broadband subs in Q3 2021, below the 379,000 adds in the pre-pandemic period of Q3 2019.

Those Q4 expectations caused Comcast's stock to slip more than 5% in mid-day trading Tuesday.

Watson said the second half of 2021 has been different than the first as the company saw a "real shift in terms of move patterns" and a change in momentum in the lower-income part of the market that altered overall connect activity.

"The key for us is to be in position when things begin to normalize on the connect side," Watson said, calling 2021 "still a solid overall year."

Prepped for more broadband competition

As for broadband competition, Watson said Comcast is well positioned against both fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) overbuilds and a new, expanding crop of fixed wireless access (FWA) services.

It's nothing new, he said, noting that Comcast has nearly tripled its broadband subscriber base since 2005, when Verizon Fios came on the scene. And Comcast has added about 6 million broadband subs in the last four years alone, while the telcos have added "next to nothing" in that span, Watson said.

Regarding FWA competition, he said Comcast takes it "seriously," but acknowledged that it's "not a material issue still, from our perspective."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Cable Goes to the Edge
The Plume Advantage: Putting the Adapt in Adaptive WiFi
Total Cost of Ownership Study: Plume Consumer Experience Management Platform
Building a Successful Smart Home Strategy: A guide for Communications Service Providers
Q&A: Antronix Looks Back on 40 Years, Explores What’s Next for Cable Broadband
10G Symmetrical over HFC Networks: On the Road to FTTH
Scalable, future-proofing network expansion
Antronix is helping MSO networks bridge to fiber
Cable’s Cloud Journey
FTTx Case Study Series eBook
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 8, 2021 Security Strategies for the Cloud Era - Security and the Edge Symposium
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 10, 2021 Designing and Deploying Cloud Native Open RAN
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Scaling Open RAN Deployment & Operations
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Master the Unexpected With Nokia IP Innovation By Jeff Jakab, Director of Hardware for IP Networks, Nokia
Mobile embraces SDN with the RAN Intelligent Controller By James Crawshaw, for VMware
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
Tying the Knot With CI/CD By Imre Egei, Chief Solution Architect, CI/CD, Nokia CNS Core Networks
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part III By Andre Fuetsch & Lynn E. Nelson, AT&T
Why subscription media services don't have to accept churn as a fact of life By Vijay Sajja, Evergent
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE