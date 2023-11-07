Comcast said it now operates 100,000 DAA nodes

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast has surpassed 100,000 rPHY digital nodes deployed across its nationwide network. Digital nodes are a critical part of the distributed access architecture (DAA) that enables the speed increases Comcast has launched to more than 55 markets and over 15 million homes and businesses since October 2022.

The upgraded technology will also be instrumental in Comcast's implementation of Full-Duplex DOCSIS 4.0, supporting multi-gig symmetrical speeds that will be available to the first customers in Q4 2023.

Comcast first began rolling out digital nodes in 2019, surpassing 50,000 rPHY nodes deployed across the network in 2022. The pace continued to increase in 2023, with the organization upgrading 25 percent of its footprint to date.

The node upgrades are part of Comcast's broader DAA and virtualization journey, which has included world's first activation of a virtualized cable modem termination system (vCMTS) powered by Full Duplex DOCSIS 4.0 technology in 2021. Since then, Comcast has implemented vCMTS technology across its network and continues to improve the platform to deliver even greater capacity, reliability, visibility and security. The technology has been recognized with an Emmy® Award for Technology & Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) and as part of the 2023 NAB Show Excellence in Sustainability Awards for Sustainability in Product or Service for a Large Organization.

Comcast debuted the Xfinity 10G Network in February 2023, the result of more than two years of development and implementation of 10G technology, including several world firsts. The Xfinity 10G Network is designed to function on an all-digital platform to provide not only multigigabit symmetrical speeds, but also greater security, improved reliability, and near-infinite upgradability and scalability.

Read the full press release here.



