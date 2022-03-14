Comcast relaunches multiscreen advertising biz under AudienceXpress brand

NEW YORK – Today, Comcast Advertising announced that its market-leading media solutions allowing U.S. advertisers to buy premium TV advertising on an audience basis nationwide across all screens, including broadcast, cable, digital and connected TV (CTV), will be relaunched under the AudienceXpress brand. FreeWheel Media, the media solutions team within FreeWheel, will now be in market under the AudienceXpress brand.

AudienceXpress automates the way advertisers reach audiences across screens and offers several differentiating features, including:

The ability to measure and report on campaigns in near real-time

Integration with major MVPDs, providing advertisers with superior forecasting visibility and direct coverage of over 300M consumers across all 210 DMAs

Use of aggregated Comcast viewership data, as well as first- and third-party data, to reach the right audiences with linear and CTV advertising

Advanced incremental reach and attribution solutions to unlock proprietary insights into campaign performance.

As background, in 2015 Comcast acquired AudienceXpress, along with its parent company VisibleWorld. The tech company, whose capabilities were housed within FreeWheel, was one of the first to bring data and automation to the buying of linear television advertising.

