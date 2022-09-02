Comcast partners on coax recycling program

PHILADELPHIA and DALLAS – Comcast Cable has announced a partnership with Echo Environmental Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Envela Corporation, to utilize a new recycling solution for its customers' end-of-life coaxial cables. The innovative technology developed by Echo Environmental breaks wires down into raw, new materials that can be reintroduced and resold, helping to significantly reduce landfill waste.

Coaxial cables include multi-layered cords with a steel inner conductor, insulating layer, and conductive shielding. These cables can be made of 27 different polymers that require separation for use in new products. Traditional recycling attempts have been successful recovering the metals contained in the wires, but not the insulation and jacketing, which can end up in landfills. In 2021, Echo Environmental created a new solution that creates high-polymer fractions from the insulation and jacketing without hazardous chemicals or incineration, allowing these substances to be reintroduced directly into supply chains as raw materials.

Echo Environmental's first-of-its-kind plant has the capacity to recycle one million pounds of wire waste per month and will recycle approximately 70% of Comcast's cable and coax waste each year.

Read the full announcement here.

