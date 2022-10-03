Comcast makes $22.7M broadband expansion proposal in Dickson, Tennessee

DICKSON, Tenn. – Comcast today announced a proposal for a three-year, $22.7 million broadband network expansion to bring advanced, high-speed broadband services to nearly 5,200 currently unserved homes and businesses in Dickson County.

The funding would come from a $6.8 million private investment by Comcast, along with $15.9 million state funding (through the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act) and from Dickson County. This partnership would bring the total investment to $22.7 million and would further expand service to include all unserved areas within the county.

In 2021, Comcast completed a $3.3 million, one-year project to expand the reach of its network to parts of Cheatham and Dickson counties through a partnership with the State of Tennessee. As a result, more than 2,000 homes and businesses now have access to 1.2 gigabit-speed broadband service, the nation's fastest in-home speed over WiFi, advanced security features, and Comcast Business commercial services.

Comcast's proposal calls for a fast and effective expansion that includes:

$22.7 million investment in broadband expansion

Gigabit broadband availability to all homes and businesses in Dickson County

Comcast's full suite of services for residential and business customers

Internet Essentials connectivity for $9.95/month

WiFi enabled "Lift Zone" digital innovation and training centers

Over the past three years, Comcast has made more than $700 million in technology and infrastructure investments in Tennessee, including network upgrades.

Comcast has recently built 143 of miles of new broadband for rural communities including Tipton, Roane, Campbell, Dickson and Cheatham Counties – bringing high-speed broadband services to nearly 5,000 homes and businesses. These expansions were partially funded through the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act.

Read the full announcement here.

Comcast