Cable Tech

Comcast IDs Salt Lake City for multi-gig rollout

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Today Comcast launched an additional multi-gig Internet speed tier over its fiber-backed network to Xfinity and Comcast Business customers in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City is the first community in Utah where Comcast is beginning to deliver download speeds of up to 2 Gbps over the network connections already existing in homes and businesses today. Once the rollout is complete, these multi-gig speeds will be available in all of Comcast's service area in Salt Lake City, as well as throughout Comcast's entire footprint in Utah.

The new offerings are part of a nationwide rollout that will reach more than 50 million homes and businesses before the end of 2025 – making it the largest- and fastest-ever multi-gig network and WiFi deployment in the United States.

In addition to multi-gigabit download speeds, Comcast is introducing faster upload speeds in Salt Lake City to Xfinity Internet customers who choose xFi Complete. New speeds will be paired with Comcast's multi-gig Wi-Fi experience, which delivers the industry's best combination of speed, coverage, and control, powered by one of the world's first Wi-Fi 6E Gateways. Xfinity and Comcast Business customers will receive up to 5x to 10X faster upload speeds than their current levels. Comcast will begin offering 10G-enabled multi-gig symmetrical services in 2023. Network data shows downstream traffic remains 14X greater than upload, so the introduction of symmetrical upload speeds will be well in advance of demand.

Faster speeds are just one of the consumer benefits made possible through Comcast's continued efforts to evolve its entire network to 10G. 10G is a next-generation technology platform supported by a global collaboration of companies in the Internet industry focused on building networks that stay ahead of consumer demand for connectivity.

Over the past several years, Comcast has been transitioning to a digital network technology – powered by a virtualized platform – that delivers greater reliability and increased performance. With it, rather than maintaining, updating, and replacing traditional analog network appliances by hand – which can take days or even weeks – Comcast engineers can reliably maintain, troubleshoot, and upgrade core network components almost instantly, with a few keystrokes on a laptop or mobile app. This also makes the network much more energy efficient and is an important element of Comcast's plan to become carbon neutral by 2035.

Comcast

