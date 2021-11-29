"
Cable Tech

Comcast hires SVP for 'Freedom' region

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/29/2021
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast has named Dennis Mathew as Senior Vice President of the company's Freedom Region, leading a team of approximately 2,300 employees who serve more than two million customers across Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey and northern Delaware. In this role, Mathew is the top executive responsible for all aspects of the business including the customer experience, sales, marketing, operations, and financial performance.

Mathew, who has lived in the Philadelphia area for most of his career, joins the Freedom region after spending two years leading Comcast's Western New England Region. Prior to joining Western New England, Mathew held a series of senior management positions at Comcast including Vice President & General Manager of Xfinity Home. He also previously held management positions focused on technology risk consulting with both PricewaterhouseCoopers and Arthur Andersen.

Mathew is active in many community and professional organizations. He is the founder and Chairman of Bloom India, a non-profit organization providing high quality education to children in underprivileged communities throughout India. He also sits on the Board of Directors of Bombay Teen Challenge, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing the human trafficking of young girls in India.

Mathew is a graduate of the National Association of Multi-Ethnicity in Communications' Executive Leadership Development Program and Comcast's Executive Leadership Career Advancement Program. Mathew has also been recognized by Philadelphia Business Journal and Multichannel News on their "40 Under 40" lists and was named one of the "Most Influential Minorities" in the cable industry by Cablefax: The Magazine. He earned his Bachelor of Science from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School and resides in Upper Holland, Pennsylvania with his wife and their two daughters. He will be based in the region's headquarters located in Trevose, Pa.

