PHILADELPHIA – Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) announced today that its Board of Directors has increased its share repurchase program authorization to a total of $20.0 billion, effective as of September 13, 2022. The authorization does not have an expiration date. To date during 2022, Comcast has repurchased $9.0 billion of its Class A common stock.

Read the full announcement here.

Comcast