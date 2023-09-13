Comcast extends video tech playbook to EMEA

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Comcast extends video tech playbook to EMEA

News Analysis

Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) broadened its international reach this week with the launch of a cloud-based, managed channel origination service focused on the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.

Timed with this week's IBC show in Amsterdam, CTS' launch is underpinned by the regional presence of Comcast-owned Sky in EMEA. That presence includes regional infrastructure and operations, with video technologies and platforms from CTS that are already in commercial use at Comcast, Sky and NBCUniversal, along with an array of third-party partners such as Starz, Epix, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League.

(Source: Comcast)
(Source: Comcast)

The new cloud-based offering is focused on the creation, management and distribution of live TV for traditional linear TV services, along with new streaming-based models. In addition to being agnostic with respect to channel origination and distribution, CTS expects its expansion in EMEA to focus heavily on sports content.

The launch builds on CTS' efforts to broaden the scope of its suite of products. CTS is also equipped with a cloud video platform that supports more than 90 million households outside the Comcast and Sky footprint; a video-on-demand processing offering; a content delivery network (CDN) that resells delivery, origin and storage; and AdFusion, a platform that handles transcoding and metadata management needed for ad delivery. CTS also is the conduit for Comcast's X1 syndication program.

The move into the EMEA region should also improve CTS' competitive footing against other companies that provide managed channel origination services such as Globecast, Red Bee Media and Encompass.

Drawn into the region

CTS decided to expand in the region after various programmers, media companies and distributors sought out ways to purchase some of the company's managed channel origination capabilities, said Bart Spriester, SVP and GM of streaming, broadcast and advertising for CTS.

"The linear TV environment is evolving. Sports is still a critical element of it, but it's highly competitive," he said. "Many content owners are looking at ways to reduce their total cost of ownership."

CTS hasn't announced any new customers since making the bigger move into the region. "But we have been providing services to several third parties," Spriester said. "We're already powering [services] on the same technology stack many channels that are in production today."

The new offering is powered by Sky's operations, but CTS will lead the commercial rollout in the region. CTS has about 3,000 employees, with about 50 supporting EMEA today, according to CTS VP Peter Gibson.

Gibson said CTS will operate the new, managed channel origination service on a monthly service model that can support relatively simple channels and more complex ones, including sports networks that require complex playout technologies and advanced graphics.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Nokia maps out AI/ML automation path for broadband operators By Nokia
ZTE clinches leadership position in 5G RAN, propelling global 5G infrastructure development By ZTE
5G Monetization Gets A Boost With New Pricing Models By Kevin Casey
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
September 26, 2023 Automating the Transport Network: 2023 Survey Results and What’s Ahead
September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
October 3, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 10, 2023 Enterprise Network Transformation: Taming the Complexity of SD-WAN/SASE Deployments
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE