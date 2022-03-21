Comcast expands reach in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – Comcast Oregon/SW Washington today announced its plan to expand its network to Silverton, Oregon, enabling nearly 5,000 Oregonians access to its state-of-the-art broadband network. The $10.6 million project will allow residents to access Xfinity Internet, delivering speeds of up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps), and Comcast Business will enable speeds up to 10 Gbps for commercial customers.

Over the last three years, Comcast has invested more than half a billion dollars in the state to improve the network, support the community, and ensure residents, students and businesses remain connected to the internet during the pandemic. The Silverton expansion is part of a broader plan to bring Comcast's network to more Oregonians.

"Comcast operates with the fundamental belief that connecting people to the power of broadband technology can be life changing," said David Tashjian, regional senior vice president of Comcast Oregon/SW Washington. "That's why we are committed to bridging the digital divide for Oregon/SW Washington residents – not only with our network expansions and investments, but also with our lnternet Essentials program, which brings fast, affordable internet to those who need it most."

Tashjian describes the expansion as strategic. "We're also exploring expansions into additional communities adjacent to our footprint."

Construction is slated to begin in the early spring with building the fiber backbone. Some customers will be able to connect to services in late 2022, with completion of the network throughout Silverton in 2023.

