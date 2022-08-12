Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Comcast earmarks $2.5M for network expansion in Minnesota

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Comcast today announced it will be extending its smart, fast and reliable fiber-rich network to make its full suite of services available to more than 2,300 homes and businesses in the City of Wayzata, including residential broadband speeds faster than 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) and business speeds up to 100 Gbps.

The $2.5 million project is on track to start connecting homes and businesses to high-speed Internet by late 2022, with completion of the network throughout Wayzata expected in 2023.

The expansion of Comcast's fiber-rich network to Wayzata, along with previously completed expansions in Rogers and Dayton, brings service to nearly 2,900 additional Twin Cities homes and businesses reached by Comcast since 2021. Over the past three years, Comcast has invested nearly $435 million in technology and infrastructure in Minnesota to enhance its network and product offerings to reach more residents and businesses in the surrounding area with gigabit-capable speeds. The Wayzata expansion brings the company's statewide investment to more than $437 million.

Residential customers will also be able to take advantage of the company's Internet Essentials program that provides low-cost, high-speed broadband for income-constrained households. Since its inception in 2011, the program has connected more than 344,000 Minnesotans. Comcast also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides qualifying households with a $30 monthly credit toward internet and mobile services.

For local businesses, Comcast Business will offer a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

Read the full announcement here.

Comcast

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
Assurance and Monetization By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE