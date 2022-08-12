Comcast earmarks $2.5M for network expansion in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Comcast today announced it will be extending its smart, fast and reliable fiber-rich network to make its full suite of services available to more than 2,300 homes and businesses in the City of Wayzata, including residential broadband speeds faster than 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) and business speeds up to 100 Gbps.

The $2.5 million project is on track to start connecting homes and businesses to high-speed Internet by late 2022, with completion of the network throughout Wayzata expected in 2023.

The expansion of Comcast's fiber-rich network to Wayzata, along with previously completed expansions in Rogers and Dayton, brings service to nearly 2,900 additional Twin Cities homes and businesses reached by Comcast since 2021. Over the past three years, Comcast has invested nearly $435 million in technology and infrastructure in Minnesota to enhance its network and product offerings to reach more residents and businesses in the surrounding area with gigabit-capable speeds. The Wayzata expansion brings the company's statewide investment to more than $437 million.

Residential customers will also be able to take advantage of the company's Internet Essentials program that provides low-cost, high-speed broadband for income-constrained households. Since its inception in 2011, the program has connected more than 344,000 Minnesotans. Comcast also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides qualifying households with a $30 monthly credit toward internet and mobile services.

For local businesses, Comcast Business will offer a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

