Cable Tech

Comcast Business launches Wi-Fi 6 gateway

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/28/2022
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast Business today introduced the Comcast Business Gateway, its next-generation Advanced Gateway and the company's first WiFi-6 certified device capable of delivering true multi-gigabit speeds to provide superior WiFi connectivity to businesses. Comcast Business's most powerful WiFi device to date, the gateway harnesses the innovation behind Comcast's highly-acclaimed xFi Advanced Gateway – which offers the best in-home WiFi experience – and applies it for today's connected workplace to make next-gen speeds a widespread reality.

The Comcast Business Gateway is designed to reduce WiFi interference and increase bandwidth to power the most connected businesses of tomorrow. Customer benefits and key features of the next-generation gateway include:

  • Unprecedented range – Designed for high-performance business users to handle more capacity and faster speeds, including 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands and Gig over WiFi to connect up to 150 devices – more than ever before.
  • Instant internet for business – Ultra-low lag time for those moments when response times matter most like unrivaled cloud computing, videoconferencing and file transfers.
  • Static IP features – Enables always-on services for clients and employees, even outside of the business' network, with additional subscriptions.
  • Built-in SecurityEdge – With a SecurityEdge subscription, the gateway automatically protects all connected devices at the gateway level from malware and other cybersecurity threats to help keep all devices within the business protected.
  • Designed with businesses in mind – Features multiple voice ports, a built-in Ethernet switch with two multi-gig ports, eight-hour battery backup for Comcast Business Voice service, and an industrial design that gives a business flexibility by allowing for wall, rack, and desktop mounting.

The new gateway reinforces Comcast Business's commitment to providing the best business WiFi experience with the fastest speeds, advanced security protection and broad coverage to elevate and protect today's businesses.

Comcast

