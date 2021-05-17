Comcast Business connects with Novva Data Centers in Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah – Comcast Business today announced that Novva Data Centers — a data center provider offering wholesale and multi-tenant colocation infrastructure services — has selected Comcast Business to provide dual 100G fiber routes using fully diverse pathways to its West Jordan facility, as well as a 40G Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) connection. The Comcast Business technology will help Novva power its data center with a fully redundant path fiber-based backbone for fast, reliable connectivity to the Comcast Business network for its customers.

The demand for data and its applications continually increases and managing data can be a high-cost issue for many companies. Novva is designed to be a low-cost option and offers reliable, fast and flexible solutions for its clients. Set to open in May 2021, Novva Data Center's West Jordan data center needed a trusted industry partner to help the company provide fast and reliable connections while it grows its data footprint. Comcast Business' services will help Novva with improved latency and speeds, as well as the peace of mind that comes with redundancy, thereby bolstering the data center company's ability to respond to the explosion of data, the Internet of Things (IoT) and other trends that are continuing to push the data colocation space.

With a strong technology backbone from Comcast Business, Novva Data Centers can look to the future of innovation and growth. The company has already engineered more sustainable facilities that can function without water year-round and use solar energy. In addition, Novva Data Centers plans to shift to a fully automated model and build artificial intelligence functions into their management software to monitor cooling equipment, generators, power spikes, security and more. The company also plans to expand its portfolio of campuses further over the next few years in various markets, including San Francisco.

Comcast Business