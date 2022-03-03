Comcast boots up 'Xfinity Rewards' program

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast today announced the launch of Xfinity Rewards, a rewards program for all customers across the country.

Xfinity Rewards was built around a simple idea: to give back to customers, just for being a customer, through unique and unforgettable experiences that only Comcast NBCUniversal can deliver. The multi-faceted program spans media and entertainment, sports, music, and technology.

Members enjoy special perks like $1 Movie Rentals and access to free content, discounts at Universal Parks & Resorts, early access to the latest Comcast technologies, products, and features like the new xFi Advanced Gateway with Supersonic WiFi, and Xfinity Mobile benefits and savings. Customers can also redeem rewards for unforgettable experiences like exclusive Live Stream events, a meet and greet with Olympic gold-medalist Nathan Chen, a trip to the Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas, or tickets to be part of the live audience at Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in New York, just to name a few.

How Xfinity Rewards Works

Joining Xfinity Rewards is free for customers. Signing up only takes a minute through the Xfinity App or online at xfinity.com/rewards. Upon enrolling, members are placed in Silver, Gold, Platinum or Diamond tier based on how long they've been a customer, with access and the types of rewards based on tenure with Comcast. Rewards are available immediately upon signing up for the program so members can start exploring and enjoying them right away with new opportunities added frequently throughout the year.

Read the full announcement here.

