Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Comcast boots up 'Xfinity Rewards' program

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/3/2022
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast today announced the launch of Xfinity Rewards, a rewards program for all customers across the country.

Xfinity Rewards was built around a simple idea: to give back to customers, just for being a customer, through unique and unforgettable experiences that only Comcast NBCUniversal can deliver. The multi-faceted program spans media and entertainment, sports, music, and technology.

Members enjoy special perks like $1 Movie Rentals and access to free content, discounts at Universal Parks & Resorts, early access to the latest Comcast technologies, products, and features like the new xFi Advanced Gateway with Supersonic WiFi, and Xfinity Mobile benefits and savings. Customers can also redeem rewards for unforgettable experiences like exclusive Live Stream events, a meet and greet with Olympic gold-medalist Nathan Chen, a trip to the Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas, or tickets to be part of the live audience at Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in New York, just to name a few.

How Xfinity Rewards Works

Joining Xfinity Rewards is free for customers. Signing up only takes a minute through the Xfinity App or online at xfinity.com/rewards. Upon enrolling, members are placed in Silver, Gold, Platinum or Diamond tier based on how long they've been a customer, with access and the types of rewards based on tenure with Comcast. Rewards are available immediately upon signing up for the program so members can start exploring and enjoying them right away with new opportunities added frequently throughout the year.

Read the full announcement here.

Comcast

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
March 8, 2022 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Gen 50 Gbps E-band Solution to Scale Up 5G Deployment By Huawei
Huawei Daisy Zhu: Optimal Network Performance and Energy Efficiency for 5Gigaverse & 5Green By Huawei
Huawei Unveils Intelligent OptiX Network to Promote Green Development with Technological Innovation By Huawei
ZTE Next-gen Cloud AI Home Security Camera Pro awarded Best Connected Consumer Device at GLOMO Awards 2022 By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE