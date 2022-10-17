Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Comcast boosting downstream speeds across all markets

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/17/2022
Comment (0)

Comcast said it's phasing in a wave of downstream speed upgrades across a handful of speed tiers. The move comes ahead of a plan to offer upstream speed boosts to Comcast customers on the "xFi Complete" package.

By tier, Comcast said the following downstream increases are starting to be phased into certain markets this week:

  • Performance Starter/Connect: From 50 Mbit/s to 75 Mbit/s
  • Performance/Connect More: From 100 Mbit/s to 200 Mbit/s
  • Performance Pro/Fast: From 300 Mbit/s to 400 Mbit/s
  • Blast/Superfast: From 600 Mbit/s to 800 Mbit/s
  • Extreme Pro/Gigabit (formerly Ultrafast): From 900 Mbit/s to 1 Gbit/s

Those speed upgrades will automatically start to reach an initial set of markets this week, with plans to bring them into the rest of Comcast's footprint through the rest of the month, a Comcast official said. Comcast broadband subs won't need to reboot their modems or gateways to get the upgrade, the official added.

(Source: Comcast)
(Source: Comcast)

When the rollout is complete, more than 20 million broadband subs will get the download speed upgrade, the company said.

Those upgrades enter the picture as Comcast, like other US cable operators, are starting to see broadband subscriber growth go flat or, in some cases, go negative. Comcast reported flat broadband subscriber growth in Q2 2022; the operator is scheduled to report Q3 2022 results on Thursday, October 27.

Comcast is also juicing download speeds as the operator continues to see competitive pressure from telcos that are upgrading or overbuilding with fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks, as well as from fixed wireless access (FWA) providers.

On the FWA front, Comcast recently launched an ad campaign targeting the technical shortcomings of T-Mobile's 5G-powered home Internet product (Light Reading will have much more on that later today). Meanwhile, Verizon's Straight Talk Wireless unit today launched a new prepaid FWA offering, dubbed Straight Talk Home Internet, that's being sold exclusively through Walmart starting at $45 per month.

Speed upgrades superseding price cuts

Comcast's speed upgrade follows a tactic in which it and other cable operators have generally used to fend off rising broadband competition. Rather than getting into a price war fueled by price-cuts, they have instead focused on gaining and retaining customers by driving up the value of services with free speed boosts.

Comcast has also tried to beef up the value of its residential broadband service with Xfinity Flex, a smart home/streaming device distributed for no additional cost to broadband-only customers.

Upstream upgrades on the way

And while this wave of Comcast speed upgrades is focused on the downstream of its widely deployed hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) plant, the operator is also preparing to juice up the capacity and speed delivered on the upstream.

Tied in with a plan to introduce 2-Gig downstream speeds, Comcast is also rolling out faster upload speeds – from 5x to 10x faster – in 34 cities and towns before the end of 2022. Comcast is basing those upstream speed boosts through "mid-split" upgrades that expand the amount of spectrum dedicated to the upstream – from a legacy range of 5MHz-45MHz to a new range of 5MHz-85MHz.

Early on, Comcast will limit those faster upload speeds to customers on xFi Complete, a package that sells for an additional $25 per month. xFi Complete bundles in a lease of a Comcast gateway, the operator's advanced cybersecurity product, Wi-Fi controls and unlimited data.

All of these upgrades are taking shape as Comcast prepares to introduce symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds in certain markets in 2023, and to make them available to more than 50 million homes and businesses before the end of 2025.

Though those activities tend to focus on faster speeds as competition with fiber and FWA ramps up, Comcast and other cable ops have been focusing their messaging on the industry's efforts on network and service reliability.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Moore's Law Is Dead. Where Is Energy Saving Heading in the Electronic Information Industry? By C114
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE