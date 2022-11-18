Comcast biz unit expands in Virginia

Charlottesville, Va. – Comcast Business today announced a $3 million investment to expand its smart, fast and reliable fiber-rich network in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fredericksburg, Reston, Sterling and Woodbridge, with plans to complete by the end of this year.

This expansion will extend the company's high-performance Ethernet, Internet and advanced voice solutions, among other services, to more than 250 businesses and organizations in the areas. This investment comes on the heels of a $28 million regionwide network expansion project, which was completed in June 2022 and connected nearly 7,000 additional businesses across areas in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Capable of delivering speeds up to 1.2 Gigabit-per-second (Gbps) or more for small and medium-sized businesses, and up to 100 Gbps for larger enterprises, the latest network expansion will support the ability to bring new customers online quickly with advanced services, including fast business WiFi, cybersecurity solutions, 4G LTE backup, business TV and more. Additionally, businesses of all sizes will have access to a comprehensive portfolio of Comcast Business products and services to help meet the day-to-day demands that require large amounts of bandwidth, linking multiple sites or branch locations or connecting offices to third-party data centers.

Read the full announcement here.

