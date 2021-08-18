Cleveland school district, Charter connect on multi-year agreement

CLEVELAND, Ohio – With many school districts continuing to look for ways to help students who don't have robust internet service at home maximize their learning potential, Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand, today announced that Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is deploying the Spectrum Enterprise Stay Connected K-12 solution as a multi-year solution. More than 5,300 families are anticipated to participate initially.

Stay Connected K-12 provides schools the ability to offer high-speed, cable broadband internet access directly to their students in their own homes so learning and teaching are uninterrupted. Students' families are not billed for the service.

Stay Connected K-12 combines the robust speeds and rich features of Spectrum Internet with simplified program management and billing for local districts through Spectrum Enterprise. Users can enjoy:

Download speeds up to 50 Mbps to support video collaboration and large file transfers. In-home WiFi to connect all of the WiFi enabled devices in the residence.

Unlimited usage with no data caps, providing schools/districts with a consistent cost per user.

Self-installation kit with modem and router that allows families to get connected quickly and easily, with no intervention required from schools/districts.

24/7/365 technical support, relieving schools/districts of the responsibility of technical support for the end-user connections.

Stay Connected K-12 also maximizes flexibility for districts, allowing them to add students to the program when needed, with no minimum term commitment on any of the connections.

Charter has connected thousands of students and educators through Stay Connected K-12 agreements throughout its 41-state footprint, and is working with officials at the CMSD to connect students quickly.

