Claro Colombia taps Casa Systems for virtualized and distributed network

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA) today announced that Claro Colombia deployed its Axyom Virtual CCAP (vCCAP) and Remote PHY solutions as well as renewed their Integrated CCAP (iCCAP) platform with latest generation hardware. The deal is a key part of Claro's strategy to expand broadband capacity and build a converged, cloud-native network and underscores Casa's ability to help its customer evolve and modernize its network to harness new service and monetization opportunities.

Providing Internet, voice, video, mobile and IoT services, Claro is a leading service provider in Colombia and part of América Móvil, one of the largest global service providers with operations in 25 countries across North America, South America and Europe. Claro has partnered with Casa Systems for more than 10 years on the design and evolution of its cable broadband network architecture to maximize its service delivery performance for customers.

Casa Systems' cloud-native vCCAP integrates full DOCSIS functionality that rapidly scales to deliver high speed voice, video and data services with an unrivaled quality of service and reliability that subscribers expect—without driving up costs. Casa's family of Distributed Access Architecture solutions are designed to help operators push capacity to the network edge by improving the services their subscribers enjoy, extracting more value from existing investments and maintaining seamless operations in the transition from a centralized to a distributed network environment.

