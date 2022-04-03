Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Cincinnati Bell rebrands as 'altafiber'

Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/4/2022
Comment (0)

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati Bell Inc. announced today that the company will begin doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana as the company continues to expand its geographic reach and invest in its fiber network that delivers broadband connectivity.

The mission of altafiber is to provide individuals and businesses with the fastest, most reliable, future-proof fiber network that delivers gigabit Internet speeds. The new altafiber brand and mission statement embodies Cincinnati Bell's current tagline – Connecting What Matters – while capturing its transformation into a fiber company that is positioned to support our customers for the next 150 years.

As the leading supplier of fiber-based services in Greater Cincinnati, altafiber has invested more than $1 billion into the fiber network and offers Fiber-to-the-Premises ("FTTP") connectivity to approximately 60 percent of addresses in Greater Cincinnati. altafiber, following its take-private transaction with Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) in September 2021, is accelerating the fiber build with plans to offer FTTP connectivity to 100 percent of all home and business addresses in its Greater Cincinnati operating territory in the next five years.

altafiber is also building fiber beyond its traditional operating area. The company recently announced partnerships with Greene County in Ohio, and City of Greendale, Indiana, to build fiber to addresses in those geographies. More recently, altafiber announced that it has established a regional headquarter in the Dayton market, including a retail store and business office in that city.

The company will transition to the altafiber brand over the next 6-9 months. The branding change does not impact altafiber's other business in its Network business, Hawaiian Telcom, and does not impact its IT Services business, which is branded as CBTS.

Read the full announcement here.

Cincinnati Bell/altafiber

