Charter's Spectrum Enterprise lights up 100-Gig services

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum Enterprise, a unit of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced the availability of Ultra-High Speed Data services across its national fiber network that deliver speeds of 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) for a range of data transport solutions, such as internet, WAN and Wavelength. Enterprises can benefit from these high-performance data capabilities at multiple locations, including private data centers, public clouds, corporate headquarters, and branch sites. Leveraging the Spectrum Enterprise Network architecture, Ultra-High Speed Data services easily scale from 10Gbps to 100Gbps and offer a range of redundancy options.

Spectrum Enterprise Ultra-High Speed Data services enable businesses to increase agility and meet the changing connectivity needs of their digital platforms. These services are paired with premium support and are fully managed and monitored to help ensure that the mission critical requirements of applications using the services are met.

Public cloud access, high-speed trading, video collaboration, file sharing, high-performance computing and internet access are among the many use cases fueling the demand for ultra-high speed data services.

The national availability of Spectrum Enterprise Ultra-High Speed Data services across metro and wide area networks to support a client's full range of operations is the result of ongoing investments in network capability, solution design and the experience that large enterprises require. Spectrum Enterprise provides clients a modern network platform, deployed to over 270,000 on-net buildings and fiber proximity to millions of businesses across the U.S. This capability delivers 100Gbps speeds to any client site – whether it's a commercial building, data center or any other location.

Read the full announcement here.

Charter Communications