Charter's Spectrum Enterprise connects with Webex

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced Unified Communications (UC) with Webex, an all-inclusive collaboration solution that brings together Spectrum Enterprise managed services and voice calling with the advanced messaging, meeting, content management and app-based capabilities of Webex.

Spectrum Enterprise UC with Webex is designed for mid-market and enterprise clients who are modernizing their communications services to support workplace transformation initiatives. The enhanced UC solution integrates virtual workspaces and third-party applications into one easy-to-use, cloud-based platform that provides seamless user collaboration experiences from anywhere on any device, nationwide.

"Spectrum Enterprise is making it easier for employees and teams to connect with each other and their customers," said Joseph DeLotto, Vice President, Voice and Unified Communications Product, Spectrum Enterprise. "Organizations need a modernized communications solution and UC with Webex empowers employees with the market leading tools that they need to work more productively."

As a fully-managed, highly intuitive end-to-end solution, UC with Webex simplifies the management of communications infrastructure across the enterprise, freeing up IT resources to focus on business critical needs. Spectrum Enterprise simplifies the client experience by offering design, installation, training and support services including network equipment and connectivity over its secure, private fiber network.

