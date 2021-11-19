Charter's Spectrum Enterprise boots up new brand identity

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum Enterprise is empowering its employees and clients to be bold to the point of being "unreasonable" – all fueled by the company's new brand identity and redefined brand promise that launched today.

When an enterprise asks a technology provider to deliver what they need to succeed, there's a good chance that the provider will call the enterprise "unreasonable," especially if the enterprises' needs are complex or unique. However, as a challenger brand that is competing for share against other technology providers, Spectrum Enterprise is inviting clients to expect great technology and a great partner; ask for solutions that fit their business; and achieve results on their terms.

Driven by its commitment to client success, Spectrum Enterprise is treating clients' goals as its own and providing solutions built around clients' unique needs. Through partnership and a consultative approach, Spectrum Enterprise is delivering tangible results.

One client is Premier America Credit Union (PACU), which had asked for a remote call center in two weeks - a request other providers would call "unreasonable." Spectrum Enterprise delivered.

Another client is Hotel Hendricks, which needed to reinvent the guest experience during construction. Again, Spectrum Enterprise delivered.

"Spectrum Enterprise has a deep commitment to our clients' goals, no matter how 'unreasonable' they might seem," said Bill Archer, EVP & President, Spectrum Enterprise. "Our employees are motivated to deliver a differentiated client experience, and innovative solutions and services that enable our clients to succeed in the market."

Look for the Spectrum Enterprise "Be Unreasonable" campaign with a presence in digital banners, video, paid social and search, cross-channel TV as well as high-impact media across publisher partner websites such as Forbes and Wired.

While its brand promise has been redefined, the Spectrum Enterprise creative design system of logo, color palette and typography is not changing.

