Cable Tech

Charter's field ops EVP Tom Adams and marketing chief Jon Hargis to retire

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/20/2022
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced that Tom Adams, Executive Vice President of Field Operations and Jon Hargis, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer will transition to advisory roles in April and retire later this year.

Adams served as EVP, Field Operations since joining Charter in 2012 overseeing the delivery of high-quality service to homes and businesses across Charter's 41-state footprint. For 17 years he served in operational roles at Time Warner Cable including Division President in Binghamton, N.Y. and Rochester N.Y; Regional Vice President of Operations for Wisconsin and Eastern Carolina. Earlier in his career he held various leadership roles at NewChannels Corporation.

Since joining Charter in 2012, Hargis has served as Chief Marketing Officer overseeing all sales and marketing for the company, including its successful rebranding to Spectrum and the launch of new pricing and packaging, which continues to deliver a growing value to customers. He joined Charter from Cablevision, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Marketing and previously served in various leadership roles at AT&T.

Proven Leaders Monaghan, Ray, Peters and Ruiz Positioned to Lead Charter's Future Field Operations, Marketing and Sales Success

In anticipation of the upcoming retirements, the company promoted and expanded the roles of a number of proven Charter executives. Tom Monaghan has been elevated to Executive Vice President, Field Operations, and Adam Ray takes on the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing all of sales and marketing. Both will report to Chris Winfrey, Chief Operating Officer. Sharon Peters and Christian Ruiz have been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, and Executive Vice President, Sales, respectively, and will report to Ray.

Monaghan will add oversight of field engineering and construction, including Charter's previously announced $5 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund expansion; supply chain management; business planning and human resources for Field Operations to his current role leading Charter's 11 field operating regions across 41 states. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Monaghan has served in multiple operational roles at Charter, most recently as Senior Vice President, Field Operations. He joined Charter in 2014 from Cablevision, where he served as vice president of field operations in the Cable and Communications Division. Prior to Cablevision he served in operations roles at Net2000; Teligent, Inc.; Bell Atlantic; and Verizon.

In Ray's newly created position, he will now oversee all marketing activity for Charter in addition to his current role leading sales, retention, analytics and Spectrum Community Solutions. Since June 2021, Ray served as EVP, Sales Operations and Planning, and prior to that as EVP, Spectrum Community Solutions. Previously, he served as Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the Florida Region; Group Vice President, Residential Direct Sales; Senior Director, Sales Operations in Los Angeles; and Director of Sales and Marketing during his 16 years with Charter. He joined Charter in 2005 from Comcast, where he spent five years as a sales leader in Knoxville, Tenn.

Peters, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, expanded her oversight to include the entire marketing function, adding Marketing & Creative Services, and Digital Marketing when she was named Senior Vice President, Marketing, in 2021. She joined Charter in 2016 as GVP of Marketing. Previously, Peters spent nearly 20 years at Cablevision, ultimately serving as the lead marketing executive responsible for developing integrated digital, media and direct marketing strategies and plans for the Optimum brand.

Ruiz has been elevated to Executive Vice President, Sales. He most recently served as SVP, Sales & Retention and in 2021 his responsibilities were increased to include all residential and small- and medium-sized business (SMB) sales and retention functions, adding direct sales, Spectrum Stores and Retail, SMB Strategic Channels and Sales Operations to his existing responsibilities for all of Charter's inbound sales and retention call centers. Ruiz joined Charter in 2014 as Regional Vice President, Commercial Sales. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Customer Service at Cablevision, and also led sales and service teams at AT&T and T-Mobile, USA.

Read the full announcement here.

Charter Communications

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
