Charter's Connie Luck joins BCAP board

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Connie Luck, Regional Senior Director-Government Affairs of Charter Communications, has been elected to a three-year term on the Board of Directors of the Broadband Cable Association of Pennsylvania (BCAP) – a statewide trade organization representing cable operators, equipment suppliers and programmers.

Luck was elected through a unanimous vote at the Association's Annual Meeting held Wednesday in Hershey. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Luck will join the 16-member Board of Directors of BCAP, the nation's first state cable trade association.

Prior to joining Charter as its Midwest Region's Director of Government & Community Strategy in 2017, Luck served for more than six years in Ohio Gov. John Kasich's administration, joining as Deputy Press Secretary during his first term in January 2011. She served as Communications Director for Kasich's re-election campaign in 2014, Director of Government Affairs for JobsOhio,and then re-joining Kasich as Communications Director for his Super PAC, New Day for America in 2015. Luck also served Kasich as Director of Government Affairs & Communications for the Ohio Governor's Office of Health Transformation in 2016-17.

Broadband Cable Association of Pennsylvania