Charter ups Paul Woelk to SVP, cable operations business planning

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced that industry veteran Jim Nuzzo, Executive Vice President, Business Planning and FP&A plans to retire in early 2024. Mr. Nuzzo joined Charter in 2014 to oversee business planning for Cable Operations, working closely with Field Operations, Customer Operations, Sales & Marketing, Network Operations, Technology and Product teams. His area of oversight expanded in 2019 to include Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) and Business Planning, Business Intelligence, Revenue Assurance and Corporate Services functions.

With his retirement, the company is promoting Paul Woelk to Senior Vice President, Business Planning for Cable Operations. Mr. Woelk will be responsible for all aspects of business planning for the cable operating teams, as well as the consolidation of budgets and forecasts companywide. Mr. Woelk will report to Adam Ray, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer. Additionally, the Corporate FP&A, Business Intelligence and Corporate Services teams which currently report to Mr. Nuzzo will now report to Jessica Fischer, Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Woelk joined Charter in 2016 during the acquisition of Bright House Networks, originally as Vice President, Business Planning for Customer Operations. He moved to a similar role in Field Operations in 2019, and after taking on increasing levels of responsibility, was promoted to Group Vice President, Business Planning for Field Operations in 2021. Nearly a year ago, he joined the corporate Business Planning team in his current role of Group Vice President, Cable Operations Business Planning.

Previously, Mr. Woelk spent nearly nine years at Sprint in a variety of technology, product management and business development roles before joining Bright House Networks in 2009 in their network engineering and operations group.

Mr. Woelk received a B.S. in Economics from the University of Kansas and a graduate degree in Finance from the University of Kansas Graduate School of Business.

Read the full press release here.

Charter