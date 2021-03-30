Charter ups Mike Reid to SVP, corporate services

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the promotion of Mike Reid to Senior Vice President of Corporate Services. Reid oversees Charter's Corporate Real Estate and Portfolio Administration, Facilities Management, Fleet Management and Travel Management departments.

Reid has played a key role in overseeing Charter's corporate real estate strategy. In 2020, he executed hundreds of real estate transactions, including support for more than 180 new Spectrum stores, and dozens of site construction and retrofit projects. Additionally, Reid is overseeing the construction of Charter's new corporate headquarters at 400 Washington Boulevard in Stamford.

Reid joined Charter in 2018 from CenturyLink, where he served as the global corporate real estate and facilities management leader for Level 3 Communications, prior to their acquisition by CenturyLink. He also held global corporate services senior leadership roles for several international corporations across the pharmaceutical, life sciences and building materials industries. Reid holds a bachelor's degree in urban & regional systems from The Ohio State University.

