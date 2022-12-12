Charter ups Eilisa Reid to SVP, application platform services

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that Eilisa Reid has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Application Platform Services. In this role, Reid will lead Charter's operations of customer facing service delivery applications, public and private cloud operations, data center networks, shared database services and operational support systems. She will report to Magesh Srinivasan, Executive Vice President, Network Operations.

Reid has led Charter's operations for provisioning, domain name systems (DNS) and customer premises equipment (CPE) since joining Charter in 2016, most recently serving as Group Vice President, Service Delivery Applications. She spent 13 years with Comcast prior to joining Charter, in a variety of roles focused on network application engineering, service activation, provisioning, and workforce automation, ultimately holding the position of Executive Director.

A member of the Society of Cable Television Engineers (SCTE) and Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT), Reid was named in the 2018 Cablefax list of "Most Powerful Women in Cable" and received the WICT Rocky Mountain "Woman in Technology" award in 2019. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and religious studies and a Master of Science in information systems at Drexel University.

