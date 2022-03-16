Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Charter raises minimum starting wage to $20 per hour

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/16/2022
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it is now offering a minimum starting wage of $20 an hour including target commissions for all employees across its 41-state service area. The milestone is the fulfillment of a multiyear commitment that began in 2018 with the establishment of a $15 minimum starting wage.

Charter announced in April 2020 that it would permanently raise its starting wage to $20 an hour in 2022 — nearly triple the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour — with annual increases of $1.50 an hour in 2020 and 2021 boosting the starting hourly wage to $16.50 and $18, respectively.

To highlight the breadth of available careers at Charter, the company's Careers site at jobs.spectrum.com/20 is featuring 20 current openings with starting wages of $20 an hour. Overall, Charter is currently hiring for 2,500 positions across its 41-state service area. In 2021, Charter promoted more than 13,000 employees, and saw nearly 2,200 employees choose to return to the company after accepting positions elsewhere. Candidates can learn more about open positions, more than 50 different available career paths and apply online at the company's Careers site at jobs.spectrum.com.

Charter's 100% U.S.-based workforce of more than 93,000 highly skilled employees reflects the diversity of the communities in which they live and work. In addition to a $20 minimum starting wage, these employees receive comprehensive health benefits, and for nine consecutive years, Charter has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage. The company also offers employees a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible.  

Charter employees can also receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted pricing on Spectrum Internet, TV and Mobile, which offers the fastest overall speeds* and seamless, secure and reliable internet connectivity at home and on the go. Spectrum Mobile combines the superior performance of Spectrum's converged mobile broadband network with simple Unlimited or By The Gig data plans, the best devices and high-value single and multiline pricing.

* Fastest Overall Speeds claim based on Global Wireless Solutions' combined cellular and WiFi speed test results in Spectrum service area where WiFi is available. Cellular speeds vary by location.

Charter Communications

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
Building a Green and Low-Carbon Optical Network By Huawei
From Network Automation to Network Intelligence, Huawei IntelligentRAN Ushers in New Era By Huawei
Eoptolink Pushes Lower Power Limits for 400G and 800G Transceivers at OFC 2022 By Eoptolink
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE