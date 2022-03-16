Charter raises minimum starting wage to $20 per hour

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it is now offering a minimum starting wage of $20 an hour including target commissions for all employees across its 41-state service area. The milestone is the fulfillment of a multiyear commitment that began in 2018 with the establishment of a $15 minimum starting wage.

Charter announced in April 2020 that it would permanently raise its starting wage to $20 an hour in 2022 — nearly triple the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour — with annual increases of $1.50 an hour in 2020 and 2021 boosting the starting hourly wage to $16.50 and $18, respectively.

To highlight the breadth of available careers at Charter, the company's Careers site at jobs.spectrum.com/20 is featuring 20 current openings with starting wages of $20 an hour. Overall, Charter is currently hiring for 2,500 positions across its 41-state service area. In 2021, Charter promoted more than 13,000 employees, and saw nearly 2,200 employees choose to return to the company after accepting positions elsewhere. Candidates can learn more about open positions, more than 50 different available career paths and apply online at the company's Careers site at jobs.spectrum.com.

Charter's 100% U.S.-based workforce of more than 93,000 highly skilled employees reflects the diversity of the communities in which they live and work. In addition to a $20 minimum starting wage, these employees receive comprehensive health benefits, and for nine consecutive years, Charter has absorbed the full annual cost increase of medical, dental and vision coverage. The company also offers employees a market-leading retirement plan, with a 401(k) that matches the first 6% of employee contributions, plus a Retirement Accumulation Plan with an additional 3% company contribution, for which most employees are eligible.

Charter employees can also receive up to $5,250 per year in education assistance, as well as complimentary and discounted pricing on Spectrum Internet, TV and Mobile, which offers the fastest overall speeds* and seamless, secure and reliable internet connectivity at home and on the go. Spectrum Mobile combines the superior performance of Spectrum's converged mobile broadband network with simple Unlimited or By The Gig data plans, the best devices and high-value single and multiline pricing.

* Fastest Overall Speeds claim based on Global Wireless Solutions' combined cellular and WiFi speed test results in Spectrum service area where WiFi is available. Cellular speeds vary by location.

Charter Communications