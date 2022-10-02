Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Charter promotes three to corporate field operations roles

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/10/2022
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the promotion of Noel Dempsey, Debi Picciolo and John Quigley to new corporate leadership roles, as part of an updated Field Operations structure designed to accelerate the implementation of the company's business priorities and performance improvement across its 11 operating regions.

In their new roles of Senior Vice President, Field Operations, Dempsey, Picciolo and Quigley will each be responsible for overseeing Field Operations across multiple regions, helping drive operational quality and consistency throughout the geographies comprised of thousands of employees and serving millions of customers. They will continue to report to Tom Monaghan, who was recently appointed Executive Vice President, Field Operations.

Dempsey will oversee Field Operations in Charter's Great Lakes, Northeast and Southern Ohio regions, which include the company's operations in Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, New England, Upstate New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Dempsey had served as Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the Northeast Region since March 2021, with focus on two important multiyear broadband initiatives: Charter's now-completed 145,000-location Upstate New York buildout, a condition of the Charter-Time Warner Cable (TWC) merger, as well as Charter's partnership with the Massachusetts Broadband Initiative (MBI), a 10-town buildout on schedule to be completed by 2023.

Dempsey joined Charter in May 2016 as Area Vice President for Charter's Central New York markets. He began his career in the cable and broadband industry as a Field Technician with TWC in 1996, and subsequently held a series of field operations and engineering roles, most recently as Group Vice President, Network Expansion and Outside Plant Design.

Reporting to Dempsey are regional leaders Jeff Gehrig (Southern Ohio), John Higgins (Great Lakes), and Mark Fitchett, who the company announced has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the Northeast. Fitchett previously served as Area Vice President of Field Operations for Charter's Western New York service area, and held the same position at TWC pre-merger, part of a 35-year career in the cable and telecommunications industry that includes roles with Cablevision and Bell Canada.

Quigley will be accountable for Field Operations in Charter's Carolinas, New York City and South regions, which include the company's operations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York City, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Since May 2016, Quigley has been Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the New York City Region, a position he held at TWC since October 2011. He earlier oversaw field operations in eastern New York and western Massachusetts for TWC as Area Vice President in Albany, N.Y., and previously held a series of customer service and engineering leadership roles at Sprint.

Reporting to Quigley are regional leaders Shannon Atkinson (Carolinas), Henry Pearl (South) and Gregg Cory, who the company also announced will succeed Quigley as Regional Vice President of Field Operations for New York City. Cory, who previously served as Vice President of Regional Field Operations in New York City since August 2018, joined Charter as Area Vice President, Southern Manhattan, in New York City in May 2016. He held the same role with TWC since 2012, and earlier held a series of field operations leadership positions with Cablevision.

Similarly, Picciolo will assume overall responsibility for Field Operations in Charter's Central, Northwest and West regions, which comprise 16 states stretching from Wisconsin to Hawaii, including California. Since May 2016, she served as Senior Vice President of Field Operations for Charter's West Region, overseeing Southern California, Hawaii and Arizona. Under her leadership, Southern California became the first market to introduce the Spectrum brand post-transactions, and she successfully managed through brownouts, wildfires, hurricanes and volcanic eruptions. Prior to joining Charter, she served as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at TWC, and has held a series of senior operations and marketing leadership roles during a 35-year career in the cable and broadband industry.

Reporting to Picciolo are regional leaders Wally Bakare (Northwest) and Pete Hall (Central). A search is underway to replace Picciolo as Regional Vice President for the West Region. Additionally, Regional Vice Presidents of Field Operations Paul Hanson (Florida) and Mike Matson (Texas) continue to report to Monaghan.

Charter Communications

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use case at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE