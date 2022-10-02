Charter promotes three to corporate field operations roles

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the promotion of Noel Dempsey, Debi Picciolo and John Quigley to new corporate leadership roles, as part of an updated Field Operations structure designed to accelerate the implementation of the company's business priorities and performance improvement across its 11 operating regions.

In their new roles of Senior Vice President, Field Operations, Dempsey, Picciolo and Quigley will each be responsible for overseeing Field Operations across multiple regions, helping drive operational quality and consistency throughout the geographies comprised of thousands of employees and serving millions of customers. They will continue to report to Tom Monaghan, who was recently appointed Executive Vice President, Field Operations.

Dempsey will oversee Field Operations in Charter's Great Lakes, Northeast and Southern Ohio regions, which include the company's operations in Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, New England, Upstate New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Dempsey had served as Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the Northeast Region since March 2021, with focus on two important multiyear broadband initiatives: Charter's now-completed 145,000-location Upstate New York buildout, a condition of the Charter-Time Warner Cable (TWC) merger, as well as Charter's partnership with the Massachusetts Broadband Initiative (MBI), a 10-town buildout on schedule to be completed by 2023.

Dempsey joined Charter in May 2016 as Area Vice President for Charter's Central New York markets. He began his career in the cable and broadband industry as a Field Technician with TWC in 1996, and subsequently held a series of field operations and engineering roles, most recently as Group Vice President, Network Expansion and Outside Plant Design.

Reporting to Dempsey are regional leaders Jeff Gehrig (Southern Ohio), John Higgins (Great Lakes), and Mark Fitchett, who the company announced has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the Northeast. Fitchett previously served as Area Vice President of Field Operations for Charter's Western New York service area, and held the same position at TWC pre-merger, part of a 35-year career in the cable and telecommunications industry that includes roles with Cablevision and Bell Canada.

Quigley will be accountable for Field Operations in Charter's Carolinas, New York City and South regions, which include the company's operations in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York City, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Since May 2016, Quigley has been Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the New York City Region, a position he held at TWC since October 2011. He earlier oversaw field operations in eastern New York and western Massachusetts for TWC as Area Vice President in Albany, N.Y., and previously held a series of customer service and engineering leadership roles at Sprint.

Reporting to Quigley are regional leaders Shannon Atkinson (Carolinas), Henry Pearl (South) and Gregg Cory, who the company also announced will succeed Quigley as Regional Vice President of Field Operations for New York City. Cory, who previously served as Vice President of Regional Field Operations in New York City since August 2018, joined Charter as Area Vice President, Southern Manhattan, in New York City in May 2016. He held the same role with TWC since 2012, and earlier held a series of field operations leadership positions with Cablevision.

Similarly, Picciolo will assume overall responsibility for Field Operations in Charter's Central, Northwest and West regions, which comprise 16 states stretching from Wisconsin to Hawaii, including California. Since May 2016, she served as Senior Vice President of Field Operations for Charter's West Region, overseeing Southern California, Hawaii and Arizona. Under her leadership, Southern California became the first market to introduce the Spectrum brand post-transactions, and she successfully managed through brownouts, wildfires, hurricanes and volcanic eruptions. Prior to joining Charter, she served as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at TWC, and has held a series of senior operations and marketing leadership roles during a 35-year career in the cable and broadband industry.

Reporting to Picciolo are regional leaders Wally Bakare (Northwest) and Pete Hall (Central). A search is underway to replace Picciolo as Regional Vice President for the West Region. Additionally, Regional Vice Presidents of Field Operations Paul Hanson (Florida) and Mike Matson (Texas) continue to report to Monaghan.

Charter Communications