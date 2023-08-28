Charter promotes Hall to SVP, corporate software

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced that Meg Hall was promoted to Senior Vice President, Corporate Software. In this role Ms. Hall will lead the systems and teams that power ordering, provisioning, telemetry, mobile, corporate and desktop systems. She will report to Jake Perlman, Executive Vice President, Software Development and IT.

Ms. Hall joined Charter in November 2016 as VP, Portfolio and Project Management where she oversaw the end-to-end software delivery of key programs including Spectrum Guide, portal consolidation and cloud DVR. In 2019, her role expanded to lead the technology delivery of Advanced WiFi software bringing new product capabilities to Spectrum customers. She was promoted to GVP, Mobile & Enterprise in 2022 leading software development and production operations for the mobile back office and Spectrum Enterprise ecosystems to improve system stability for Charter's customers and call center agents.

Prior to Charter, Ms. Hall worked at CenturyLink (now Lumen) for more than 15 years, where she was a senior director in IT. She earned a Bachelor of Science in management information systems from the University of Virginia.

Read the full press release here.



