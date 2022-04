BALTIMORE, Md. – Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), and Charter Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHTR) have reached a comprehensive distribution agreement for continued carriage of Sinclair's owned local broadcast stations, Tennis Channel, 19 Bally Sports RSN brands, Marquee Sports Network and the YES Network, in which Sinclair is a joint venture partner.

