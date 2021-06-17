Charter makes changes to sales, marketing and field ops

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced a number of organizational changes in Sales, Marketing, and Field Operations to position the company for continued growth.

Adam Ray has been named EVP, Sales Operations & Planning, increasing his oversight from MDU Markets, to include Sales & Retention, and Sales & Marketing Analytics and Operations. Sharon Peters, SVP Marketing, will oversee the full marketing function adding Marketing & Creative Services, and Digital Marketing to her current purview. Tom Monaghan, SVP of Field Operations, who has been leading five of Charter's operating regions, will take on oversight for all 11 operating regions. Both Ray and Peters will report to Jon Hargis, EVP and CMO, and Monaghan will continue to report to Tom Adams, EVP, Field Operations.

Ray most recently served as Executive Vice President, MDU Markets. Prior to that he was Regional Vice President of Field Operations for the Florida Region. He previously served as Group Vice President, Residential Direct Sales; Senior Director, Sales Operations in Los Angeles; and Director of Sales and Marketing during his 16 years with Charter. He joined Charter in 2005 from Comcast, where he spent five years as a sales leader in Knoxville, Tenn.

Peters joined Charter in 2016 as Group Vice President of Marketing and has pioneered marketing strategies and tactics, as well as a best-in-class technology and reporting platform used to measure marketing effectiveness. Prior to joining Charter, Peters spent 19 years at Cablevision, ultimately serving as the lead marketing executive responsible for developing integrated digital, media and direct marketing strategies and plans for the Optimum brand.

In addition to these changes, Sales leaders Christian Ruiz and Keith Dardis take on new responsibilities, reporting to Ray. Ruiz's role as SVP, Sales & Retention will expand to include all residential and small- and medium-sized business (SMB) sales and retention functions, including direct sales, Spectrum Stores & Retail, Sales Operations and SMB Strategic Channels. Dardis, who previously led residential and SMB direct sales will take on a broader role as SVP, Spectrum Community Solutions, focused on the sizable end-to-end product and pricing, sales, service and operations opportunity in the multi-dwelling unit (MDU) market.

Monaghan, who was most recently responsible for Field Operations in Texas, South, Northwest, Great Lakes and the Central regions, along with Standards & Compliance, now adds the geographic regions: West, Southern Ohio, Carolinas, NYC, Northeast and Florida to his responsibilities.

Additionally, Monaghan has served as SVP, Field Operations since 2018 and held multiple Field Operations roles since joining Charter in 2014. He joined Charter from Cablevision where he served as Vice President of Field Operations. Prior to that role, he was SVP at Net2000 Communications. Mr. Monaghan started his career as a Field Technician for Verizon in 1987 before rising to Area Operations Manager.

