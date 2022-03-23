Charter makes 200-Meg the minimum starting speed in all markets

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the starting speed of its flagship Spectrum Internet service is now 200 Mbps in all markets, matching the availability of the company's 400 Mbps and gigabit plans across virtually its entire 41-state service area. Starting today, the company is doubling the starting speed to 200 Mbps in 33 markets comprising nearly 3 million homes, including the following communities:

Duluth-Superior, Minn.

Kalamazoo, Mich.

La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wis.

Medford-Klamath Falls, Ore.

Missoula, Mont.

Reno, Nev.

Saginaw-Bay City, Mich.

San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Traverse City-Cadillac, Mich.

Yakima-Tri-Cities, Wash.

The faster 200 Mbps minimum speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers throughout the newly launched markets, and the company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with Spectrum Internet packages in the coming weeks.

Charter Communications