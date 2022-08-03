Charter makes 200-Meg the minimum in 95% of service area

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the starting speed of its flagship Spectrum Internet service is now 200 Mbps in an additional 37 markets, complementing its Spectrum Internet Gig and Spectrum Internet Ultra (400 Mbps) plans, which are available virtually companywide. Beginning today, the company is doubling the starting speed to 200 Mbps in markets comprising more than 5 million homes, including the following communities:

Bakersfield, Calif.

Bangor, Maine

Binghamton, N.Y.

Dayton, Ohio

Green Bay-Appleton, Wis.

Greenville, N.C.

Harlingen, Texas

Portland, Maine

Toledo, Ohio

Utica, N.Y.

Youngstown, Ohio

Yuma, Ariz.-El Centro, Calif.

The faster 200 Mbps minimum speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers throughout the newly launched markets, and the company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with Spectrum Internet packages in the coming weeks.

Read the full announcement here.

Charter Communications