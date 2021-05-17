Charter launches online tool for job seekers

STAMFORD, Conn. – Today, Charter Communications introduced Spectrum Fit Finder, an innovative new digital tool to help match job applicants with available career opportunities at the company, which operates under the Spectrum brand across 41 states. Spectrum Fit Finder caters to career changers and job seekers new to the workforce by matching them with local opportunities, including positions in retail sales, customer service and technical operations, that may be a good fit based on their skills, preferences and overall career objectives.

How Spectrum Fit Finder Works

Visitors browsing job openings at Charter's newly designed Spectrum Careers website can click on the link for Fit Finder under the "Resources" tab. There, applicants are invited to fill out a 10-minute recruitment survey about their skills and interests. Once completed, the tool provides each candidate with a personalized list of open employment opportunities based on the results of their survey. Fit Finder, an optional tool for job seekers, is one of many updated features on the Spectrum Careers website. Visitors to the site can track their job application status, browse content showcasing the impact of Spectrum's services, find tips on resume building and interviewing, and watch videos featuring current Spectrum employees.

Job Opportunities at Spectrum

Charter is currently hiring for more than 3,000 positions across its service area in roles ranging from outside sales and customer service representatives to field technicians and Spectrum store associates. These roles feature comprehensive health benefits, including medical, life and disability, education and training, and a market-leading retirement plan. The company offers an $18/hour starting wage and has committed to raising its minimum starting wage to $20/hour for all employees in 2022. More information is available at jobs.spectrum.com.

