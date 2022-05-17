Charter invests $1M more in education grant program

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. today announced it will commit an additional $1 million towards the 2022 Spectrum Digital Education grant initiative, bringing its total investment in the six-year-old digital literacy program to $8 million. Nonprofit organizations that offer broadband education, training and technology can apply for support here, beginning Wednesday, June 1 through Friday, June 24, at 5 p.m. ET, and recipients will be announced in the fall.

Charter launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, recognizing that education and digital literacy are as important as affordability relative to a household's lack of broadband service. Through February 2022, Spectrum Digital Education grants and in-kind contributions have impacted 99 nonprofit organizations and more than 95,000 people in 22 states and Washington, D.C. Nonprofit grantees have used the funding to provide computers to those without digital access and digital literacy training for older adults. Funding also has been used to help expand nonprofits' online programs, purchase software to make technology more accessible for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and to combat isolation amongst senior citizens.

Recent nonprofit grantees include Ashbury Community Services, Inc., a Cleveland, Ohio nonprofit which has used Spectrum Digital Education funding to provide educational programs to help seniors enhance their technology skills using digital devices and tools to improve their quality of life. Another grantee, Kramden Institute in Raleigh, NC, recently was awarded funding to provide basic computer training for up to 150 senior citizens giving each participant a refurbished laptop. Charter also gave $45,000 in Spectrum Digital Education funding to two Madison, WI-area nonprofits, Urban League of Greater Madison and 100 Black Men. The grant will help the Urban League expand the digital capacity of its employment programs and provide 100 Black Men technical help towards its goal of connecting 3,000 families to the internet.

Charter Communications