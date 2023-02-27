Sign In Register
Cable Tech

Charter campaign puts focus on commercial services

News Wire Feed

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. is showcasing the capabilities of its advanced Spectrum network and its ability to serve businesses of all sizes across its 41-state footprint, from small local retail shops to enterprise-scale companies with massive multi-gigabit data needs, in a new national TV campaign called “Designed for Business; Built for You,” the company announced today.

The campaign represents a collaboration between Charter's primary customer-facing commercial brands, Spectrum Business, which provides internet, mobile, video and voice services to small and medium-sized businesses; and Spectrum Enterprise, which delivers scalable, fiber technology solutions for government entities and large companies, including over 80% of Fortune 500* companies. The campaign includes broadcast TV, digital and social media commercials and highlights the many ways Spectrum can offer network and connectivity solutions that flex to meet the specific needs of different types of businesses and their leadership teams. These capabilities range from providing an always-on WiFi network for a retail store to run customer credit cards, to supporting a large data center requiring Enterprise services up to 100 gigabits per second.

Charter began airing the new spots today throughout its service area, including major metro areas such as New York City, Charlotte, Tampa, Dallas and Los Angeles, as well as in mid-sized and smaller markets in Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, Montana and Ohio. Charter also continues to enhance its national fiber network for large businesses, with Spectrum Enterprise's recent launch of Ultra-High Speed Data services, enabling it to offer 100 Gbps speeds everywhere its services are available.

Read the full announcement here.

Charter Communications

