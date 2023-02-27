Charter campaign puts focus on commercial services
STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. is showcasing the capabilities of its advanced Spectrum network and its ability to serve businesses of all sizes across its 41-state footprint, from small local retail shops to enterprise-scale companies with massive multi-gigabit data needs, in a new national TV campaign called “Designed for Business; Built for You,” the company announced today.
The campaign represents a collaboration between Charter's primary customer-facing commercial brands, Spectrum Business, which provides internet, mobile, video and voice services to small and medium-sized businesses; and Spectrum Enterprise, which delivers scalable, fiber technology solutions for government entities and large companies, including over 80% of Fortune 500* companies. The campaign includes broadcast TV, digital and social media commercials and highlights the many ways Spectrum can offer network and connectivity solutions that flex to meet the specific needs of different types of businesses and their leadership teams. These capabilities range from providing an always-on WiFi network for a retail store to run customer credit cards, to supporting a large data center requiring Enterprise services up to 100 gigabits per second.
Charter began airing the new spots today throughout its service area, including major metro areas such as New York City, Charlotte, Tampa, Dallas and Los Angeles, as well as in mid-sized and smaller markets in Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, Montana and Ohio. Charter also continues to enhance its national fiber network for large businesses, with Spectrum Enterprise's recent launch of Ultra-High Speed Data services, enabling it to offer 100 Gbps speeds everywhere its services are available.
Read the full announcement here.
Like what we have to say? Click here to sign up to our daily newsletter
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies – Making cable faster, broader, deeper, better
If you want to know where the cable tech space is heading, we've got you covered. Join the biggest names in the industry in Denver, CO on March 14 & 15 for the latest edition of Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference.
Back for a record 16th consecutive year, Cable Next-Gen is the premier independent conference covering the broadband technology market. This year's edition will tackle all the top tech topics, including 10G, DOCSIS 4.0, Distributed Access Architecture, next-gen PON, fixed wireless access, network virtualization, the Digital Divide and more
Get your free operator pass here.